Surf Icon Joel Tudor Returns to Birdwell

Birdwell welcomes "homecoming" of renowned longboarder Joel Tudor as brand ambassador

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdwell, the heritage American beach brand known for handmade, premium boardshorts that stand the test of time, announces today its official sponsorship of living longboard legend, Joel Tudor. The partnership cements a decades-long relationship between the San Diego-based surfer and Birdwell, which began when Tudor was 18 years old.

Joel Tudor wearing Birdwell. Photo: Tommy Pierucki

Birdwell sent numerous bespoke shorts to Tudor, now 48, early in his surfing days through Mitch's Surf Shop of La Jolla, Calif. Tudor competed all over the world in his "lucky" pair of Birdwell boardshorts, and has loved and worn Birdwell throughout his career.

"This partnership has been a long time in the making," Tudor said. "For years I carried a lucky pair of [Birdwell] shorts on all my travels. I had [Birdwells] on when I won my first World Surf League title in 1998, [and] have worn them in countless grappling matches since. Now I get to rep the [Birdwell] label for the rest of my years in this fantastic life of surf!"

Birdwell will work with Tudor to develop a custom line of products, including his storied "lucky" shorts. As a Birdwell ambassador, Tudor will also develop surf and jiu-jitsu content, including long and short-form film projects, photo trips, and more. Birdwell and Tudor have ongoing plans to preserve and give back to the surf community through contests and other interactive initiatives, as well as build connections within the martial arts community.

Tudor adds cachet to the already impressive roster of surf ambassadors for Birdwell, including: Kevin Skvarna, Arthur "Toots" Anchinges, Chris Christenson, and Robert "Wingnut" Weaver.

"Joel is a true icon and treasured in the culture of surfing," said Eric Crane, CEO of Birdwell. "Working with him two decades ago at Op, I witnessed his incredible work ethic and brand impact. I'm proud to welcome Joel home to Birdwell, and help bring his ideas to life."

ABOUT BIRDWELL:

Since 1961, Birdwell has hand-made boardshorts of enduring quality and timeless style out of the sunny beach towns of Orange County, California. A pillar brand in authentic American beach culture, Birdwell sets the bar in its craftsmanship of dynamic boardshorts for surfers and other ocean lovers. More than sixty years on, the company sells a variety of elevated lifestyle goods for men and women, including its cult-followed shorts and other coastal apparel, as well as essential beach accessories. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.birdwell.com .

ABOUT JOEL TUDOR:

Joel Tudor is a champion American surfer from San Diego, California. Tudor is a beloved longboarder known for his soulful riding style, which uniquely blends modern athletic form with graceful, vintage inspiration. Credited with the revival of longboard surfing at large, Tudor's love for the sport lives eternally through his surf school, where he coaches young surfers in his progressive yet artfully retro longboarding technique.

