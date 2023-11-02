Surf Internet Empowers Growth with CDG's MBS Cloud - Operations and Revenue Platform

Communications Data Group

Nov. 2, 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Surf Internet, an Indiana-based Broadband Service Provider (BSP) serving municipalities across Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan has recently launched CDG's consumer and enterprise operations and billing solution, MBS Cloud, to help them empower their subscriber support, growth, and experience.

"We are very excited for Surf to launch our OSS/BSS platform," remarked CDG's CEO, Jason Dandridge. "Surf represents a growing group of forward-looking BSPs who are seeking a blend of independence and integration vs a closed one-system-for-all solution. CDG is proud to partner with Surf Internet, and we look forward to providing them with our next-generation MBS open API architecture to help them best reach and grow their subscriber community in new and innovative ways."

According to Deborah Crawford, COO at Surf Internet, "We are thrilled to launch CDG's OSS/BSS platform. It is an ideal fit for our business strategy to provide optimal services to our customers through innovation, automation, and dedication. We look forward to partnering with CDG on our journey."

CDG provides cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS solutions for voice, video, data, and circuit services for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Our open architecture, operator-driven solutions include Customer Care, Invoicing, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

Surf Internet is an innovative fiber-optic internet company that serves as the essential gateway to connectivity across the Great Lakes region of Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. The company is building a bridge to the wide-open future by delivering high-speed, reliable internet to homes and businesses in underserved, rural communities. Surf's 170-plus person team is local, giving them an edge when it comes to customer care and advocacy for the region. Headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., Surf also has offices in La Porte, Ind., Byron Center and Fowlerville, Mich., and Coal City and Rock Falls, Ill. Learn more at surfinternet.com.

Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone: 217 402-3445
[email protected]

https://www.cdg.ws

