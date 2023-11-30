Surf Internet Reaches Major Milestone of 100,000 Fiber-Optic Internet Passings Completed in the Great Lakes Region

ELKHART, Ind., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf Internet, a leader in cutting-edge, fiber-optic broadband services, announces the completion of their 100,000th passing of fiber-optic connectivity across the states of Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois. This significant milestone demonstrates Surf Internet's ongoing commitment to providing high-speed, reliable internet access to homes and businesses throughout the Great Lakes region. Surf plans to extend their fiber network to nearly 400,000 passings by 2028.

The 100,000th passing is especially significant for Surf Internet, which provides fiber-optic internet primarily to unserved and underserved rural communities. Crossing the middle and last miles of rural fiber-optic networks incurs significantly more time, energy, and costs, with the most rural homes costing multiple times more than those in more populated, denser areas. It's for this reason that Surf has made it a priority to go after grant money to make traversing those rural miles financially feasible.

"We are honored to be on the front lines of transforming the rural landscape of the Great Lakes region," said Surf CEO Gene Crusie. "Achieving our 100,000th passing is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to our team's dedication. We're proud to be able to offer the opportunity for so many people to bridge the digital divide and experience the incredible leap forward in their ability to work, study, and communicate with others that comes with this advanced technology."

Since 2018, the company has consistently expanded its footprint, offering gig and multi-gig high-speed fiber internet services to meet the ever-growing demands of their customers. Surf credits their focus on customer service, collaboration with local leadership, and quick, effective deployment of their fiber network for their success. Their growth has been rapidly accelerated further through the utilization of grant money to extend service into difficult-to-reach areas, investment and partnership of private equity firms Post Road Group and Bain Capital, as well as recent financing of $100 million from DigitalBridge Credit.

The most recent communities to go live on Surf's coverage map are Knox and Gas City in Indiana, the cities of Dixon and Sterling in Illinois, and Byron Center, near Grand Rapids in Michigan. To see if Surf Internet services are currently available for a specific address, visit https://surfinternet.com/ and click "Check Availability."

About Surf Internet

Surf Internet is an innovative fiber-optic internet company that serves as the essential gateway to connectivity across the Great Lakes region of Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. The company is building a bridge to the wide-open future by delivering high-speed, reliable internet to homes and businesses in underserved, rural communities. Surf's 170-plus person team is local, giving them an edge when it comes to customer care and advocacy for the region. Headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., Surf also has offices in La Porte, Ind., Byron Center and Fowlerville, Mich., and Coal City and Rock Falls, Ill. Learn more at https://surfinternet.com .

SOURCE Surf Internet