Surf Lessons Now Available at The Shores Resort & Spa

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shores Resort & Spa has partnered with professional surfer Ryan Ragan to offer group and individual surfing and stand-up-paddle (SUP) board lessons and experiences to their hotel guests. The beachfront resort will offer lessons daily and groups can sign-up for team-building and private sessions in advance of their stay. To book the package and see rates, visit https://www.shoresresort.com/special-offers/surf/.

"Surfing is a great confidence and team-building activity," stated Robert Burnetti, General Manager of The Shores Resort & Spa, "Whether you are a family or a corporate group - there are a lot of benefits of learning a new sport together on the sun-soaked beach."

The Shores Surfer package includes overnight accommodations and a 90-minute surf lesson. The number of participants in the surf lessons can be selected on the booking page at https://www.shoresresort.com/special-offers/surf/.

"Surfing is a sport that combines patience, balance, and timing," stated Ryan Ragan, "It's so much fun, students don't realize how much energy and focus they are committing to the activity. It's a great way to exercise without realizing it and a wonderful way to reconnect with friends and family and even co-workers."

Born and raised in Daytona Beach, FL, Ryan Ragan began surfing as a young boy. His career took him on the International Professional Surfing circuit and the WQS ASP Surfing World Tour, where he competed all over the world. In 2014, Ryan returned to Daytona Beach and opened Vast Ocean Surf Company, a surf and stand-up paddle board shop. Ragan's lessons focus on style, technique, fun and safety. His youngest student has been three and his oldest 75. Vast Ocean Surf Company is one of the highest rated surf and paddle board Schools in North and Central Florida. Students return year after year, learning new skills and enjoying the experience.

To learn more about The Shores Resort & Spa or to book a stay, visit www.ShoresResort.com. To speak with a reservations' agent, please call (866) 934-7467, or email 214676@email4pr.com.

About The Shores Resort & Spa

Situated on a quiet stretch of Atlantic shoreline, The Shores Resort & Spa gracefully blends luxury, comfort, service, and style into an extraordinary beachfront retreat. From private balconies or terraces, the resort's guest-rooms and suites offer captivating views of the Atlantic Ocean or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway. The Shores offers a long list of luxurious guest services and amenities, including private poolside cabanas, oceanside fire pits with signature s'mores, exceptional dining, and an intimate spa. In addition, there are more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for meetings of up to 400 guests. Both pet-friendly and eco-friendly, The Shores Resort & Spa is also a certified Florida Green Lodging resort. For more information on The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.ShoresResort.com or call (866) 934-Shores.

