Surface Disinfectant Market Size to Reach USD 1215 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is Segmented by Type (Liquid, Spray, Wipe), by Application (In-House, Hospital, Laboratories) and Geography – Global Forecast up to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Cleaning Agents Category.

The global Surface Disinfectant market was valued at US$ 729.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1215.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors driving the growth of the Surface Disinfectant market are :

Rising awareness about regular cleaning and disinfection of houses is expected to drive the growth of the surface disinfectant market.

Furthermore, the increasing number of HAI ( Hospital-acquired infection ) in turn necessitates the need for using a surface disinfectant, thereby driving the surface disinfectant market growth.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1J484/Surface_Disinfectant_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SURFACE DISINFECTANT MARKET:

Growing consumer awareness about maintaining in-house hygiene is expected to drive the growth of the surface disinfectant market. Disinfecting in-house surfaces does not necessarily clean or kill all germs, but it helps reduce the likelihood of illnesses and diseases caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses spreading. This factor is anticipated to contribute to the Surface Disinfectant market expansion. Furthermore, the in-house usage of bio-based surface disinfectants promises lucrative growth potential, assisted by consumer awareness of the harmful impacts on the environment and health.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient's stay in a hospital or other healthcare facility and are not detected at the time of admission. Central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections are examples of these infections. The prevalence of HAIs is primarily determined by the patient's immune status, infection control practices, and the presence of various infectious agents in and around the healthcare facility. Thus the increase in the number of HAI is expected to drive the disinfectant market.

The proliferation of COVID-19 has sparked a boom in the cleaning and Surface Disinfectant market. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on healthcare systems around the world, with hospitals being overloaded as the number of patients rises. Temporary hospitals are also being built to deal with the rising number of diseases. This in turn puts a need for disinfecting the surface and keeping the hospital area as clean as possible.

Furthermore, mounting demand for green solutions, such as biobased surface disinfectants, continues to contribute to industry growth across various countries.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-1J484/surface-disinfectant

SURFACE DISINFECTANT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The liquid form segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Surface disinfectants in liquid form are frequently found as gels or low viscosity liquids. They are antimicrobial compounds that are powerful, biocidal, or poisonous and can be used in contaminated areas.

The in-house application segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest Surface Disinfectant market share of about 42%. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with a 20% market share.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-1J484/Surface_Disinfectant_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE SURFACE DISINFECTANT MARKET:

At present, the major manufacturers of Surface Disinfectants are STERIS Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, Metrex, 3M, Cantel Medical Corp, and Johnson & Johnson.

STERIS Corporation is the world leader, holding a 6% production market share.

Other Companies are:

Cantel Medical Corp

Johnson & Johnson

Sealed Air

Veltek Associates

Whiteley

Crystel

Pal International

Kimberly-Clark

LK

lionser.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-1J484/Surface_Disinfectant_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1J484&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Disinfectant Equipment market size is projected to reach USD 8045.5 Million by 2028, from USD 5254.5 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2028.

- The Global sodium hypochlorite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

- In 2020, the global Hydrogen Peroxide market size was USD 4909 Million and it is expected to reach USD 6632.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Sterile Surface Disinfectant market was valued at USD 4422 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7283.1 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hand Sanitizers market size is estimated to be worth USD 2232.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2940.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period.

- The global Surfactants market size is projected to reach USD 38320 Million by 2027, from USD 31910 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

- Global and China Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Disinfectant Sprayers Market Research Report 2021

- Global Antimicrobial & Disinfectant Chemicals Market Research Report 2021

- Global and China Medical Alcohol Disinfectant Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and United States Medical Hand Disinfectant Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Disinfectant Deodorant Market Outlook 2022

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports