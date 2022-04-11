Surface Disinfectant Market to Reach $9.52 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohols, QUATs, Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid), Formulation (Liquids, Wipes), Application (In-house, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Academic, Household) - Global Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research®, the surface disinfectants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $9.52 billion by 2029.

Surface disinfectants are chemical substances used to kill or inactivate microorganisms on inert surfaces. They are used for disinfection to prevent the transmission of microbial infections or cross-contamination in both healthcare and non-healthcare settings. They work by destroying the cell wall of microbes or interfering with their metabolism. The demand for surface disinfectants has been growing due to the rising awareness regarding sanitization, health, and safety. Infectious diseases and diseases caused due to poor hygiene are major causes of mortality worldwide, which has highlighted the importance of regular cleaning and disinfection, especially in healthcare facilities where the risk of disease transmission is the highest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) account for 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year in the U.S. These infections include urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, and pneumonia. A wide range of products with different compositions is available on the market to prevent the occurrence and spread of HAIs and other infectious diseases.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising awareness about sanitization, health, and safety; the increasing number of surgeries and growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections; the proliferation of health clubs and gyms; and the impact of COVID-19. The lack of proper implementation of standard disinfection practices restrains the growth of this market. Additionally, the rising demand for disinfectants in emerging markets and the introduction of innovative disinfection products are expected to create opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the availability of alternative solutions and the environmental and health hazards associated with the excessive use of disinfectants are major challenges for the growth of the surface disinfectants market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Surface Disinfectants Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for surface disinfection and cleaning practices. Since the outbreak in 2020, the virus has quickly spread to all parts of the world, infecting millions, which has led to the revision of cleanliness and hygiene practices across all sectors.

The pandemic boosted the demand for surface disinfectants among healthcare and non-healthcare entities alike. During the pandemic's peak, temporary facilities were established to treat COVID-19 patients. In most cases, high-touch surfaces (beds, handles, medical devices, instruments, and protective gear) were required to be disinfected using surface disinfectants to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), significantly increasing the demand for surface disinfectants in the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, companies operating in the surface disinfectants market had to ramp up their production capacities to meet the elevated demand. For instance, in March 2020, GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.) increased the production of PURELL brand products, including Surface Sanitizer and Disinfectant Sprays, at two of its manufacturing facilities in Ohio, U.S., and one manufacturing facility in France. Hence, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the growth of the surface disinfectants market.

The surface disinfectants market is segmented on the basis of composition (Alcohols, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Other Compositions), by form (Liquids, Wipes {Quaternary Ammonium Compounds-based wipes, Alcohol-based Wipes, Other Disinfectant Wipes}, and Sprays), application (In-house Surface Disinfection and Instrument Disinfection), end user (Healthcare Entities and Non-healthcare Entities), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on composition, the chlorine compounds segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2022. Chlorine-based surface disinfectants are often used to clean and disinfect environmental surfaces. The cost-effectiveness and wide availability of chlorine-based surface disinfectants, coupled with their effectiveness against a broad range of pathogens, drive the use of chlorine-based disinfectants in environmental surface cleaning applications. Further, chlorine-based disinfectants were also found to be effective in viral pandemics such as Ebola. The application of chlorine-based disinfectants of various concentrations was also investigated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on form, the liquids segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2022. Liquid disinfectants, including alcohols, chlorine & chlorine compounds, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, ortho-phthalaldehyde, hydrogen peroxide, iodophors, peracetic acid, phenolics, and quaternary ammonium compounds, are widely used for decontamination. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high effectiveness of liquid disinfectants against a wide array of microbes, the increasing demand for liquid disinfectants among various industries, and the high utilization of liquid disinfectants in the routine sterilization of both surfaces and instruments. In addition, the launch of new and innovative liquid disinfectant products further drives the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the in-house surface disinfection segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2022. In-house surface disinfection refers to the routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, toilets, light switches, handles, desks, faucets, sinks, and electronic switchboards in households, residential areas, and commercial spaces, to prevent the spread of germs and infections through these surfaces. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the wide use of surface disinfectants to clean surfaces such as floors, tables, and doorknobs, in both healthcare and non-healthcare entities, the consistent development of products specifically designed for different surfaces, and the high demand for surface disinfectant wipes and sprays for household cleaning due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on end user, the healthcare entities segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. The healthcare entities segment is further segmented into hospitals & clinics, the life sciences industry, long-term care facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes, and diagnostic centers. In 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market for healthcare entities. The growing need to keep hospitals and clinics clean and hygienic amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising hospital admissions and hospital bed capacities are the prime factors boosting the segment's growth. The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and the strategic developments from key market players, such as the development of new and innovative hospital-grade disinfectants, further support the growth of this market.

Geographically, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The high growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, various government initiatives to control the spread of COVID-19, rapidly developing economies and their consumer markets, the increasing awareness & adoption of disinfectants among households, and the proliferation of manufacturing industries in the region.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the geographic presence and key strategic developments of leading market players during 2019–2022. The surface disinfectants market has witnessed several new product launches, approvals, partnerships & agreements, and acquisitions in recent years.

The key players dominating the surface disinfectants market are 3M Company (U.S.), Steris plc (Ireland), CarrollCLEAN (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Metrex Research LLC. (U.S.), Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (U.S.), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (U.K.), Tristel Plc (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surface Disinfectant Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022–2029)"

200 – Tables

40 – Figures

241 – Pages

Scope of the Report:

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Composition

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Alcohols

Peracetic Acid

Other Compositions

(Other compositions include sodium hydroxide, phenols, glutaraldehyde, o-benzyl-p-chlorophenol, phosphoric acid, iodine, citric acid, benzene sulphonic acid, sulfuric acid, and monooctyl ester.)

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Form

Liquids

Wipes

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds-based Wipes



Alcohol-based Wipes



Other Disinfectant Wipes

(Other disinfectant wipes include hydrogen peroxide-based wipes, hypochlorite wipes, phenolic wipes, citric acid wipes, dodecylbenzenesulfonic acid wipes, and thymol wipes.)

Sprays

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Application

In-house Surface Disinfection

Instrument Disinfection

Surface Disinfectant Market, by End User

Healthcare Entities

Hospitals & Clinics



Life Sciences Industry



Pharmaceutical Companies





Biotechnology Companies





MedTech Companies





CROs & CMOs



Diagnostic Centers



Long-term Care Facilities



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Academic & Research Institutes

Non-healthcare Entities

Institutions



Industries



Households

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

