Surface Disinfectants Market is to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to contribute 65% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surface disinfectants market is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 65% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the healthcare industry is notably driving the surface disinfectants market. However, factors such as the Rising use of UV radiation for surface disinfectants may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, chlorhexidine gluconate, and others), type (liquids, sprays, and wipes), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the surface disinfectants market including 3M Co., Acuro Organics Ltd., BASF SE, CarrollCLEAN, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Hillyard Inc., Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Lonza Group Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Solvay SA, STERIS plc, The Procter and Gamble Co., Tristel Plc, Unilever PLC, and Whiteley Pty Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

3M Co. - The company offers surface disinfectants such as 3M Ultra Rapid Multi-Enzyme Cleaner 1 L, 3M Rapid Multi-Enzyme Cleaner 70500 1 L, 3M Glutarex, 2 percent Glutaraldehyde Disinfectant 1 L.

Product

The hypochlorite segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Hypochlorite is readily available in liquid form, i.e. sodium hypochlorite or other forms such as calcium hypochlorite, which are highly effective disinfectants. The water hardness shall not be affected by hypochlorite disinfectants, as they are able to perform a wide range of antibacterial activities. Additionally, the growing demand for medical applications is driving this segment. In order to prevent the spread of infections among patients and healthcare professionals, hypochlorite bleach solution acts as a disinfectant primarily on restained surfaces for health equipment in medical laboratories and nursing homes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period

