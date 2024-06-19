Surface Disinfectants Market size is set to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2024-2028, increasing investments in healthcare industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surface disinfectants market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising awareness about infectious diseases. However, rising use of uv radiation for surface disinfectants poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Acuro Organics Ltd., BASF SE, CarrollCLEAN, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Hillyard Inc., Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Lonza Group Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Solvay SA, STERIS plc, The Procter and Gamble Co., Tristel Plc, Unilever PLC, and Whiteley Pty Ltd. .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global surface disinfectants market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Hypochlorite, Quaternary ammonium compounds, Hydrogen peroxide, Chlorhexidine gluconate, and Others), Type (Liquids, Sprays, and Wipes), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 3M Co., Acuro Organics Ltd., BASF SE, CarrollCLEAN, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Hillyard Inc., Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Lonza Group Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Solvay SA, STERIS plc, The Procter and Gamble Co., Tristel Plc, Unilever PLC, and Whiteley Pty Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the significance of surface disinfection in limiting the spread of infectious diseases. This realization has fueled a heightened focus on regular and thorough disinfection practices among individuals, businesses, and organizations. Health authorities and institutions are advocating for clean and disinfected surfaces to minimize infection risks. The importance of personal hygiene, including handwashing and surface sanitization, has gained prominence. Hospitals are implementing rigorous surface disinfection protocols to prevent healthcare-associated infections. The surge in demand for medical-grade disinfectants is a testament to this trend. Businesses, educational institutions, hospitality sectors, and households are proactively adopting disinfection practices to ensure safer environments. These factors are anticipated to boost the global surface disinfectants market.

The Surface Disinfectants market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for effective and efficient disinfectants. Key players in this industry include companies producing alcohol-based disinfectants, quaternary ammonia-based disinfectants, hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants, and biguanide-based disinfectants. Trends in the market include the development of eco-friendly and non-toxic disinfectants, as well as the integration of advanced technologies such as ultraviolet light and electrostatic spraying. Additionally, the growing concern over antibiotic resistance is driving the demand for more effective and broad-spectrum disinfectants. Overall, the Surface Disinfectants market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The UV radiation-based disinfection market is growing as an alternative to traditional surface disinfectants. UV germicidal irradiation safely and effectively kills or inhibits microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, responsible for diseases like cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis. This technique is reliable, inexpensive, and free of harmful chemicals, making it a preferred choice over surface disinfectants that release irritating fumes and vapors. The increasing adoption of UV disinfection systems, such as the PATHOGON UV system by STERIS, is expected to limit the growth of the global surface disinfectants market.

The surface disinfectants market faces several challenges. These include the need for effective and rapid disinfection, especially in healthcare settings. The emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria adds to the complexity, requiring disinfectants that can kill these strains. Additionally, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic disinfectants. The high cost of some disinfectants and the need for frequent application also pose challenges. Furthermore, the regulation of disinfectants and their safety for human use is a significant concern. Lastly, the development of disinfectants that can effectively combat a wide range of microorganisms is an ongoing challenge.

Segment Overview

This surface disinfectants market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Hypochlorite

1.2 Quaternary ammonium compounds

1.3 Hydrogen peroxide

1.4 Chlorhexidine gluconate

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Liquids

2.2 Sprays

2.3 Wipes Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Hypochlorite- The Surface Disinfectants Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of health and hygiene. Businesses and consumers alike are prioritizing the use of effective disinfectants to maintain clean and sanitized environments. Key players in this market include Clorox, Reckitt Benckiser, and Diversey, who offer a range of products to meet various disinfection needs. These solutions are essential in industries such as healthcare, food processing, and education, where maintaining clean surfaces is crucial. The market is expected to continue expanding as the demand for reliable disinfectants increases.

Research Analysis

The Surface Disinfectants Market encompasses a wide range of products used to mitigate the spread of disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens in various sectors, including healthcare and livestock farming. Compliance with medical hygiene regulations is crucial in healthcare settings to prevent Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) such as Escherichia coli and Clostridium difficile. Disinfectants like sodium hypochlorite play a significant role in decontamination processes. In developing economies and emerging markets, changing lifestyles and increasing healthcare expenditure have led to a growing demand for disinfection solutions. Animal diseases also pose a threat, necessitating the use of disinfectants and cleaning products in livestock farming. The market for surface disinfectants is expected to grow as the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment becomes increasingly recognized.

Market Research Overview

The Surface Disinfectants Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms from various surfaces. These disinfectants are essential in numerous sectors, including healthcare, education, food processing, and hospitality. The market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of hygiene and sanitation, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and stringent regulatory requirements. Surface disinfectants come in various forms, including sprays, wipes, gels, and foams. They are effective against a broad spectrum of microorganisms and offer quick action, residual protection, and ease of use. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for effective and efficient disinfection solutions.

