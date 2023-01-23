Surface Inspection Market worth $5.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surface inspection market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 7.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing wages worldwide and the growing adoption of smart cameras and image processors across industries are among a few major factors driving the growth of the surface inspection market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192440286

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surface Inspection Market"

181 – Tables

67 – Figures

325 – Pages

3D surface inspection segment is expected to register higher CAGR than 2D in surface inspection market during forecast period

The 3D surface inspection market is likely to grow at a higher rate than the 2D surface inspection market during the forecast period. With an increase in demand for product quality and the complexity of surfaces, 3D surface inspection techniques overcome the limitations of 2D techniques and allow manufacturers to inspect beyond the two planes of a product; they also provide data on the product height, thereby adding data points to make more accurate conclusions. Because of advancements in accuracy and speed in 3D scanners and point cloud data processing, 3D scanning has become an increasingly effective and popular method of capturing surface geometry.

Camera-based surface inspection systems to record highest CAGR during forecast period

A smart camera-based system comprises an imager to capture images, an intelligent processor to process and analyze images, and lighting systems and cables for input and output capabilities. These systems have an easy-to-use user interface that can be learned quickly. Camera-based systems come with pre-packaged algorithms that are not required to be developed further, thereby providing a quicker setup. The lower cost, compact size, reliability, user-friendly software, and quick setup process are a few key aspects that fuel the growth of this segment. Technological developments in cameras open new market opportunities with better performance.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=192440286

China is expected to account for significant share of Asia Pacific market from 2023 to 2028

China accounted for the largest share of the surface inspection market in Asia Pacific in 2022 and is expected to remain the largest market throughout the forecast period. Due to abundant available labor, several labor-intensive industries, such as clothing, textiles, footwear, furniture, plastic, bags, and toys, are growing considerably. However, the aging population has created a labor shortage, leading to a rise in wages. This is prompting companies toward automation and surface inspection systems to reduce costs.

ISRA VISION (Germany), Cognex (US), OMRON (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), and Keyence (Japan) are the top five players in the surface inspection market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=192440286

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Machine Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (General, Robotic Cells), Product (PC-based Machine Vision System, Smart Camera-based Machine Vision System), End-user Industry, Region – 2030

NDT and Inspection Market by Technique (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy-Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Terahertz Imaging, Acoustic Emission), Method, Service, Application, Vertical and Region-Global Forecast to 2028

Computer Vision Market by Component (Hardware (Camera, Frame Grabber, Optics, Processor) and Software (Deep Learning and Traditional Software)), Product (PC Based and Smart Camera Based), Application, Vertical - Global Forecasts to 2023

3D Machine Vision Market with COVID-19 impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware and Software), Product (PC-based and Smart Camera-based), Application, Vertical (Industrial and Non-Industrial) & Geography - Global Forecast till 2025

NDT Services Market by Testing Technique (Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Eddy Current, Magnetic particle, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging), Type (Inspection, Renting, Training, Calibration), Vertical, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/surface-inspection-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/surface-inspection.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets