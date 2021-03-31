Surface Ophthalmics Announces Preeya K. Gupta, MD as Chief Medical Advisor

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 31, 2021 Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for ocular diseases, today announced the appointment of Preeya K. Gupta, MD as Chief Medical Advisor (CMA). As CMA, Dr. Gupta will consult with Surface Ophthalmics leaders and lend her expertise, particularly in dry eye disease, to help guide Surface's three unique clinical programs as they move forward.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Surface leadership team to move these important clinical programs forward on behalf of patients living with dry eye disease or pain and inflammation following ocular surgery," said Preeya K. Gupta, MD. "As the lead investigator for the SURF-200 clinical trial, I'm already familiar with the potential offered by Surface's innovative building blocks in creating therapies that are not only effective, but also focused on patient comfort. I'm looking forward to working with the team to advance these important therapies."

Preeya K. Gupta, MD is a tenured Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University Eye Center in Durham, North Carolina. Dr. Gupta is an active member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) clinical committees and is also the former President of the Vanguard Ophthalmology Society. Dr Gupta has been awarded the National Millennial Eye Outstanding Female in Ophthalmology Award and nominated multiple times to the Ophthalmology Power List. She actively publishes in the peer reviewed literature and is a national and international expert on anterior segment disease.

"We're thrilled to have Preeya consult with us as our Chief Medical Advisor," said Kamran Hosseini, MD, PhD, President and CEO, Surface Ophthalmics. "She brings incredible expertise in the treatment of dry eye disease – in both patient care and academic settings – which will be invaluable as we advance multiple clinical programs in dry eye."

ABOUT OUR CLINICAL PROGRAMS

Surface Ophthalmics is advancing three clinical programs: one in chronic dry eye disease (SURF-100), one in acute dry eye (SURF-200), and one in pain and inflammation following ocular surgery (SURF-201). These programs utilize Klarity® as the delivery vehicle, which is designed to enhance patient comfort as well as protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface.

In only two years, Surface has filed three unique INDs and officially moved all three of the programs into Phase II trials.

ABOUT KLARITY®

The patented Klarity® delivery vehicle is used across Surface Ophthalmic's three current clinical programs. Developed by Richard L. Lindstrom, MD, inventor of Optisol GS (an advanced corneal preservation solution), Klarity is designed to enhance patient comfort as well as protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye disease.

ABOUT SURFACE OPHTHALMICS

Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for ocular diseases. We are striving to solve key patient needs in eye care through leveraging deep expertise, a bold approach, an eye toward efficiency, and a clear, differentiated clinical advantages. Our current drug pipeline consists of three proprietary drug candidates, all utilizing Klarity®, a patented delivery vehicle. We are led by an experienced and proven management team and board of directors with over 80 years of ophthalmology related professional experience. For more information: http://www.surfaceophthalmics.com.

