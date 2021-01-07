Surface Ophthalmics Previews Important Clinical Progress in 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for ocular diseases, is preparing for an exciting year of clinical milestones in 2021.

With a commitment to providing innovative solutions that address key patient needs in the ocular space, Surface Ophthalmics is currently advancing three unique clinical programs, all of which will reach key development milestones in 2021.

SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in Klarity®) is being studied for the treatment of pain and inflammation following ocular surgery. Results from the Phase II trial for SURF-201 are expected in the early part of 2021.

The two remaining clinical programs, SURF-100 (Mycophenolate sodium 0.3% + betamethasone 0.01% in Klarity) for the treatment of chronic dry eye disease and SURF-200 (betamethasone 0.02% in Klarity) for the treatment of episodic dry eye disease, will both be entering Phase II trials in 2021 with anticipated first doses administered in the first quarter.

Across all three programs, Surface utilizes key fundamental elements, or building blocks, to create therapeutics that are intended to relieve pain, inflammation and irritation while protecting the ocular surface. These building blocks include: the patented Klarity vehicle; betamethasone, a corticosteroid with a long track record in global use but making its debut in the ocular space in the United States; and, mycophenolate sodium, an immune suppressant which works synergistically with the corticosteroid. In addition, all of Surface's therapies are unit-dose and preservative-free, further enhancing protection of the ocular surface.

"We believe that the building blocks of our therapies will provide safe and effective treatment options for patients that, most importantly, support a healthy ocular surface and a positive experience for patients," said Kamran Hosseini, MD, PhD, President and CEO, Surface Ophthalmics. "We're proud to be the only company currently working on therapies to treat the full spectrum of dry eye disease and are committed to working to provide these patients with innovative solutions to their needs."

For more information on Surface's clinical programs and to stay up-to-date with the news that's coming in 2021, visit www.SurfaceOphthalmics.com.

ABOUT OUR CLINCIAL PROGRAMS

Surface Ophthalmics is advancing three clinical programs: one in chronic dry eye disease (SURF-100), one in episodic dry eye disease (SURF-200), and one in pain and inflammation following ocular surgery (SURF-201). These programs utilize Klarity® as the delivery vehicle, which has a proven track record of protecting and rehabilitating the ocular surface.

In only two years, Surface has filed three unique INDs, completed enrollment in one Phase II clinical study (SURF-201), and has started enrollment in two additional Phase II programs.

ABOUT KLARITY®

The patented Klarity® delivery vehicle is used across Surface Ophthalmic's three current clinical programs. Developed by Richard L. Lindstrom, MD, inventor of Optisol GS (an advanced corneal preservation solution), Klarity is designed to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye disease.

ABOUT SURFACE OPHTHALMICS

Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for ocular diseases. We are striving to solve key patient needs in eye care through leveraging deep expertise, a bold approach, an eye toward efficiency, and a clear, differentiated clinical advantages. Our current drug pipeline consists of three proprietary drug candidates, all utilizing Klarity®, a patented delivery vehicle. We are led by an experienced and proven management team and board of directors with over 80 years of ophthalmology related professional experience. For more information: http://www.surfaceophthalmics.com.

