Surface Pharmaceuticals Further Strengthens Board of Directors as Clinical Programs Advance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics in eye care, is proud to announce that Shelley Thunen has joined the Board of Directors and will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. She strengthens a Board which already has proven expertise in clinical development and eye care.

"Over the course of my career, I've had the opportunity to work with several innovators in eye care," said Shelley Thunen. "And to me, Surface is a standout, not only because of the potential for clinical advancement in the treatment of ocular conditions but also because of the bold vision and efficient approach to clinical and business programs."

Shelley Thunen has extensive experience in executive leadership for medical device companies in the ophthalmic space, including serving as Chief Financial Officer for several companies who have made significant advancements in eye care such as developing the first femtosecond laser for LASIK surgery and the only intraocular lens that can be customized after cataract surgery. Ms. Thunen will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee to help guide the financial and reporting direction for Surface as we move forward in our clinical and business development.

"We're proud to have Shelley join us to help guide our financial path as we advance in the clinic and as a company," said Kamran Hosseini, MD, PhD, President and CEO, Surface Pharmaceuticals. "Her experience will be invaluable as we seek to forge a path to advance our innovative clinical programs."

ABOUT OUR CLINCIAL PROGRAMS

Surface Pharmaceuticals is advancing three clinical programs: one in chronic dry eye disease (SURF-100), one in episodic dry eye disease (SURF-200) and one in pain and inflammation following ocular surgery (SURF-201). All these programs utilize Klarity® as the delivery vehicle which has a proven track record of protecting and rehabilitating the ocular surface.

In only two years, Surface Pharma has filed three unique INDs, moved one program (SURF-201) into Phase II clinic and is preparing for two additional Phase II programs in the end of 2020/early 2021.

ABOUT KLARITY®

The patented Klarity® delivery vehicle is used across Surface Pharmaceutical's three current clinical programs. Developed by Richard L. Lindstrom, MD, inventor of Optisol GS (an advanced corneal preservation solution), Klarity is designed to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye disease. Previous clinical experience confirms the safety and efficacy of chondroitin sulfate, the key ingredient in Klarity.

ABOUT SURFACE PHARMACEUTICALS

Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for ocular diseases. We are striving to solve key patient needs in eye care through leveraging deep expertise, a bold approach, an eye toward efficiency, and a clear, differentiated clinical advantage. Our current drug pipeline consists of three proprietary drug candidates, all utilizing Klarity®, a patented delivery vehicle. We are led by an experienced and proven management team and board of directors with over 80 years of ophthalmology related professional experience. For more information: http://surfacepharma.com/.

