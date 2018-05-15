Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces $20 Million Series A Financing from Flying L Partners

Surface Pharmaceuticals CEO, Kamran Hosseini MD, PhD, stated, "The drug candidates we are developing may provide solutions to millions of Americans who are in need of effective therapies to treat ocular surface conditions such as Dry Eye Disease and Blepharitis. The proceeds from this transaction, along with the involvement of Flying L Partners, will help ensure our long-term success as we execute the initial stages of our drug development programs."

"We are excited to fund this Series A round of financing and team up with Surface Pharmaceuticals. There are an estimated 30 million Americans who suffer from some form of Dry Eye Disease, but only approximately 4 million prescriptions were dispensed in 2017, leaving a large unmet need in the market. We believe the opportunity to finance these drug development programs will ultimately benefit patients, their providers, and reward investors," said Dr. William J. Link, Principal, Flying L Partners.

Imprimis CEO, Mark L. Baum, concluded, "The principals of Flying L have backed many of the most consequential ophthalmic companies over the past three decades. We could not have found a better partner to help develop Surface's ocular surface disease drug candidates."

The closing of the Series A financing will allow Surface Pharmaceuticals to be deconsolidated from Imprimis and make it a separately financed and managed entity. Upon the expected completion of the Series A financing, Imprimis will maintain an approximately 30% ownership stake in Surface Pharmaceuticals and retain royalty interests in the Imprimis contributed formulations. Upon signing of the definitive stock purchase agreement on May 11, 2018, Surface Pharmaceuticals closed on initial proceeds of approximately $15 million, with a second closing of up to an additional $5 million expected to occur within the next 90 days.

ABOUT SURFACE PHARMACEUTICALS

Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for ocular diseases and is seeking FDA approval for its drug candidates through the Section 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway under the federal Food Drug & Cosmetic Act. Its current drug pipeline consists of three proprietary drug candidates. Surface topical eye drop drug candidates, SURF-100 and SURF-200, utilize a patented delivery vehicle, that was invented by renowned ophthalmologist, Dr. Richard Lindstrom. Surface's third drug candidate, SURF-300, is a patent-pending oral capsule that will target patients also suffering from certain ocular surface diseases.

ABOUT FLYING L PARTNERS

Flying L Partners is a partnership formed by trusted colleagues with a track record of bringing meaningful innovation to the ophthalmic sector and creating value for investors. Flying L Partners' investment strategy is to raise capital to invest in selected, promising opportunities. Flying L Partners then significantly engages with the company to accelerate progress with a tight focus on innovation. Their mission is to create value for investors by bringing meaningful innovation to providers and patients which improve vision and treat diseases.

ABOUT IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) is dedicated to making high-quality innovative medications accessible and affordable. The company's flexible business model allows a drug to be compounded or developed as an FDA-approved product through one of its subsidiaries or deconsolidated companies. For more information about Imprimis, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here.

