Surface Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team as Clinical Programs Advance in Eye Care

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics in eye care, announced that Perry Sternberg will be joining the Board of Directors. Sternberg offers tremendous commercial expertise and experience bringing therapies to market, which is increasingly important as Surface Pharma advances its clinical programs.

"I'm proud to join the Board for Surface Pharma and am incredibly excited about the potential of the company to make a meaningful difference in the treatment of ocular conditions, like chronic dry eye disease," said Perry Sternberg. "With a focus on patient experience and clear clinical advantages, I believe that Surface has the opportunity to add valuable treatment options to the market."

Perry Sternberg, who currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer for Corium, Inc., brings more than 25 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with commercial experience across a wide range of therapeutic areas including ophthalmics. Sternberg spent time working with therapies for both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye while at Novartis Ophthalmics, Bausch + Lomb, and, most recently, Shire. At Shire, one of his areas of responsibility was establishing the Global Ophthalmics Business Unit and bringing Xiidra® to the U.S. Market.

"We're thrilled to have Perry join the Board to lend his considerable commercial expertise," said Kamran Hosseini, MD, PhD, President and CEO, Surface Pharmaceuticals. "As we bring our clinical programs into Phase II and beyond, Perry will offer key knowledge and experience in what it takes to successfully commercialize ocular therapies and bring them to patients who need them."

ABOUT OUR CLINCIAL PROGRAMS

Surface Pharmaceuticals is advancing three clinical programs: one in chronic dry eye disease (SURF-100), one in episodic dry eye disease (SURF-200), and one in pain and inflammation following ocular surgery (SURF-201). These programs utilize Klarity® as the delivery vehicle, which has a proven track record of protecting and rehabilitating the ocular surface.

In only two years, Surface Pharma has filed three unique INDs, moved one program (SURF-201) into Phase II clinical studies, and is preparing for two additional Phase II programs in the next six months.

ABOUT KLARITY®

The patented Klarity® delivery vehicle is used across Surface Pharmaceutical's three current clinical programs. Developed by Richard L. Lindstrom, MD, inventor of Optisol GS (an advanced corneal preservation solution), Klarity is designed to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye disease.

ABOUT SURFACE PHARMACEUTICALS

Surface Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for ocular diseases. We are striving to solve key patient needs in eye care through leveraging deep expertise, a bold approach, an eye toward efficiency, and a clear, differentiated clinical advantages. Our current drug pipeline consists of three proprietary drug candidates, all utilizing Klarity®, a patented delivery vehicle. We are led by an experienced and proven management team and board of directors with over 80 years of ophthalmology related professional experience. For more information: http://surfacepharma.com/.

