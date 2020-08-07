Surface Testing Technology Available Throughout the Nation Through Bactronix Franchise Network

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface testing is now attainable for organizations and households throughout the nation thanks to Bactronix and its extensive franchise network.

Bactronix, a science based microbial control company, is the first to invest in advanced technology for testing coronavirus / SARS-CoV-2 on environmental surfaces. "Since the pandemic entered the United States in January of 2020 we have been working with manufacturers of laboratory equipment to develop a testing system for surface testing of coronavirus," stated Jos Kleynjans, President and CEO of Bactronix and one of the founders of the company. "Introducing this testing technology is exciting news for our franchisees, our customers , and everyone who will utilize our services in the future."

The company has been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning due to its environmentally responsible, sanitizing products and hospital-grade disinfection services, including the proprietary Bactronizing® process. Bactronix also offers specialized air duct and dryer vent cleaning along with mold remediation, vapor barriers, and insecticide services.

Now, being the first company in the United States to have the ability to test for SARS-CoV-2 contamination on surfaces, Bactronix has set a new standard as a leading Microbial Control Company. "Not only do we have the ability to test the surfaces, we have a complete in-house laboratory set-up to provide quick turnaround time for test results," stated Kleynjans. According to Kleynjans, testing is applicable within a variety of settings. All tests are done by Certified Bionomic Specialists and can be done on both hard and soft surfaces in homes, schools, offices, restaurants, care facilities, medical facilities, vehicles, planes, and other settings.

ABOUT BACTRONIX

Bactronix is an award-winning, science-based microbial control company that uses proprietary products and advanced equipment for a wide range of disinfection and mold removal services. Their certified personnel are highly trained in administering effective, eco-responsible disinfection treatments for commercial and residential facilities. For more information on their franchise opportunity, visit https://bactronix.com/index.php/franchising-opportunities .

