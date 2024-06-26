SurfaceCycle Leads National Sustainability Effort by Providing the First Verified Asphalt Recycling Carbon Credits in the United States

DENVER, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurfaceCycle, a leading provider of premier asphalt milling, recycling, and soil stabilization services across the United States, is excited to announce the completion of a historic achievement as the first provider of asphalt recycling Verified Carbon Units (VCUs)* in the United States, available for purchase now. This groundbreaking achievement is a significant step towards promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship in the road construction industry.

Through its innovative Cold In-Place Recycling (CIR) technology, SurfaceCycle is not only revolutionizing asphalt recycling but also leading the charge in environmental stewardship and resilient sustainability by preventing the release of nearly 29,000 tons of carbon emissions during a recent construction season. This is equivalent to planting almost 1.5 million trees.

SurfaceCycle's commitment to sustainability has earned it the distinction of being one of the first in the United States to receive verification for asphalt recycling VCUs. Each metric ton of carbon emissions avoided through its recycling process is independently verified and certified by Verra, further solidifying SurfaceCycle's position as a leader in environmental responsibility and innovation.

"We are proud to lead the industry in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and driving a broader adoption of sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure construction methods. This is just one of the steps in SurfaceCycle's journey as we innovate and drive a wider adoption of environmentally-friendly approaches in our industry," said Josh Chambers, CEO at SurfaceCycle.

Traditional road repair methods often result in significant carbon emissions and environmental impact. However, SurfaceCycle's cold in-place asphalt recycling process renews existing pavement materials in-place, reusing 100% of the asphalt, reducing the need for new carbon-intensive resources and minimizing waste generation. This sustainable approach not only enhances infrastructure durability but also significantly lowers greenhouse gas emissions and costs associated with conventional road maintenance practices.

"CIR is a proven method to restore the condition of our roads while reducing construction costs by as much as 40% and greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%. Our company has led the way in asphalt recycling for over 30 years, and we are proud to be at the forefront of broader adoption of this environmentally friendly construction method. We continue to meet with industry stakeholders to discuss how they can save money and minimize environmental impact while meeting their infrastructure renewal goals," said Dan Schellhammer, P.E., Business Development Director at SurfaceCycle.

SurfaceCycle's verified asphalt recycling carbon credits offer tangible proof of its environmental contributions and provide a valuable incentive for organizations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. By participating in carbon credit programs, SurfaceCycle not only minimizes its own environmental footprint but also encourages the adoption of sustainable road maintenance practices nationwide.

As SurfaceCycle continues to expand its operations and partnerships, it remains committed to driving positive environmental impact and reshaping the road construction industry for a greener, more sustainable future.

For more information about SurfaceCycle's groundbreaking achievements and innovative sustainability efforts, and to purchase the VCUs, please contact us.

About SurfaceCycle:

SurfaceCycle, through its group of member companies, is a leading provider of premier asphalt milling, recycling, and soil stabilization services throughout the United States. With a commitment to pioneering green technology and a diverse client base, SurfaceCycle is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of businesses in the transportation, logistics, and energy sectors.

*1 VCU = 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide reduced or removed from the atmosphere

