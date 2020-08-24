SurfaceWiseⓇ2 Becomes First Antiviral Surface Coating Approved by EPA to Continuously Protect Against COVID-19 With a Single Application

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to COVID-19, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today approved a public health emergency exemption waiver for Allied BioScience submitted by the Texas Department of Agriculture. The approval allows the use of SurfaceWise2 among Texas-based customers to provide continuous effectiveness in protecting against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Allied BioScience's SurfaceWise2 coating is now the first and only surface coating approved by the EPA for use to continuously protect against COVID-19 with a single application. With the EPA's approval, the Texas Department of Agriculture received an exemption enabling Texas to become the first state in which a Section 18 emergency waiver for SurfaceWise2 has been approved. Allied BioScience is pursuing this emergency waiver across all 50 states.

"The EPA approval clears the way to begin effectively protecting consumers against COVID-19 as the only solution proven to provide long-term, non-toxic surface protection from the virus," said Michael Ruley, CEO, Allied BioScience. "We have been eager to bring our product to market and look forward to partnering with leading Texas-based companies to keep Texans safe in the fight against COVID-19."

SurfaceWise2 is the latest surface coating from Allied BioScience with antiviral properties that continuously kill 99.9% of viruses on surfaces. The non-toxic coating is applied via an electrostatic spray to provide always-on protection on treated surfaces.

Independent lab studies conducted ahead of the emergency waiver approval by leading infectious disease expert Dr. Charles Gerba found SurfaceWise2 to be effective against Human Coronavirus 229E, the EPA approved surrogate for 90 days. This demonstrates the ability to protect against COVID-19 successfully.

Allied BioScience is a disruptive biotechnology company dedicated to saving lives and livelihoods through revolutionary science and focuses on developing innovative solutions to create cleaner human environments through long-lasting, always-on antimicrobial coatings.

SurfaceWise®2 is the first-of-its-kind long-lasting product approved by the EPA to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. This continuously-active surface coating is applied electrostatically to provide always-on protection on treated surfaces.

