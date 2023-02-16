Surfacide® Announces Expansion Of UV-C Disinfection Technology Across All MedStar Health Hospital Locations

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfacide , the industry leader in UV-C disinfection technology, today announced that it is expanding the use of Surfacide's best-in-class Helios® low-level UV-C Disinfection System across all 10 hospitals in the MedStar Health system located in the Mid-Atlantic. With a renewed focus on disinfection within the operating room, the expansion allows MedStar Health to upgrade some of its existing Surfacide technology as well as deploy several new devices, making the Helios System even more accessible to patients, staff and guests.

Since 2016, Surfacide has worked strategically with MedStar Health to successfully implement UV-C disinfection to help reduce the environment as a variable when it comes to infection prevention protocols. Surfacide is a critical component to the "5 Pillars of Safety in Healthcare" , which is a CompassOne Healthcare philosophy.

The Surfacide Helios system is the only patented, low-level UV-C disinfection solution to use a trio of light emitting 'robots' simultaneously, significantly reducing bacteria and viruses on colonized surfaces. The Helios system provides UV-C energy to more exposed areas than single devices—boosting power, dosage and efficacy in a single cycle. The system can be easily moved and configured within different high-impact areas of a hospital such as patient rooms, patient bathrooms, ORs, outpatient/ambulatory surgery, burn units, labor & delivery, isolation rooms, etc.

"With the expansion and renewed focus on a robust UV-C disinfection program, MedStar Health continues to demonstrate leadership and commitment to their patients, staff and community," said Gunner Lyslo, Founder and CEO of Surfacide. "We are thankful to work with such a tremendous partner and are confident that these strategies will positively impact patient and staff satisfaction."

