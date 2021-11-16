Surfacide Debuts Eos™ -- An Easy-To-Use UV Disinfection Device for Everyday Spaces and Places

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfacide , the global leader in UV-C technology, today announced Eos —a portable, hospital-grade UV light disinfection device for high-traffic, everyday spaces such as schools, offices, gyms, hotels and restaurants. Designed and engineered to deliver powerful disinfection at an affordable price, Eos is an easy-to-use , standalone alternative to Surfacide's hallmark product, The Helios® System, a trio of UV robots used simultaneously to fight deadly pathogens in leading hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Watch Eos in action, making every day spaces and environments safer with chemical free UV-C technology. Eos, the new UV-C disinfection device from veteran industry-leader, Surfacide. Made and manufactured in America, trusted by over 500 hospitals worldwide. Eos, an easy to use, standalone UV-C disinfection device designed for everyday spaces including schools, offices, gyms, hotels, restaurants, and more.

For just under $20 per day, Eos delivers Surfacide's trusted, hospital-grade UV technology in a cost-effective package to facility managers and building owners in a range of different industries. Unlike many other UV devices on the market that claim to provide comparable disinfection, Surfacide products are scientifically proven to rapidly decontaminate colonized surfaces and air within minutes.

Anyone can operate Eos, as it doesn't require prior specialized training to use. At 71" tall, Eos is an easily manageable, compact device on wheels that delivers floor to ceiling, 360º UV light disinfection and effortlessly moves from one environment to the next. To run Eos, simply wheel the device into the desired area, leave the room and start the disinfection cycle via Eos' wireless tablet. When a cycle is complete, the device will send an alert to the Eos tablet. The Eos app is cloud connected via WIFI which allows for access to real-time data and instant, actionable reporting to help drive outcomes and utilization.

Eos' competitive sticker price of around $20K, along with more affordable shipping costs due to its lightweight, nimble design, make the device ideal for international and developing country customers that have wanted to take advantage of Surfacide's world-class technology.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Surfacide has seen a 500% increase in demand for their products and the need to develop a more accessible device for everyday spaces. People want to feel safe going back to the office, eating out at restaurants, as well as attending sporting events and concerts. There is a reason organizations like the Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Space Needle choose Surfacide UV technology to help in fighting the invisible enemy of COVID and SARS CoV-2.

"We are excited to make our world-class technology accessible to everyday places," said Surfacide Founder and CEO Gunner Lyslo. "Surfacide is rooted in a decade of expertise in healthcare and has provided our technology in more than 500 healthcare facilities throughout the world. Eos leverages all of our knowledge to bring a simplified UV device to market for everyday use at a price that small business owners and corporations can afford. We're proud to help bring peace of mind to people as we continue to navigate our new normal."

Eos will become available in early 2022 and will make its debut November 15-18, 2021 in Las Vegas at ISSA Show North America, the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide. Find us at Booth # W-3148.

Surfacide Press Kit: HERE

Eos Video: HERE

About Surfacide

Founded in 2010, Surfacide is a UV technology company producing scientifically proven, hospital grade UV devices that make environments that we live, work and play in safer. Surfaide's award-winning Helios® System is the world's only patented, triple emitter 'robotic' UV light solution to rapidly eliminate and prevent the spread of deadly pathogens on surfaces and in air. A trusted partner in infection prevention, Surfacide has been deployed in over 500 leading hospitals, nursing homes, dental offices, fire stations, prisons, police stations, commercial office spaces, hotels and public venues worldwide. Surfacide LLC and Surfacide Manufacturing Inc. are made and manufactured in Waukesha, WI. Visit the Surfacide website to learn more about Eos or contact one of our professional support specialists at (844)-390-3538.

Media Contact:

Gina Doctor / Alexandra Skillman

Type A Marketing

415-342-6425

[email protected]

SOURCE Surfacide