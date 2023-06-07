Surfacide® Launches SURFrx™ UV-C Disinfection Program Specifically For Pharmacy Sterile Compounding Rooms

The Program Addresses Upcoming Regulatory Changes to USP <797> and <800> With an Affordable, Monthly Disinfection Plan for Pharmacy "Clean Rooms" to Help Achieve Best Practices in Environmental Compliance

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfacide , a leader in UV-C disinfection technology, has announced SURFrx, a new evidence-based, UV-C low-level disinfection program that can achieve up to a 6-log reduction against many of the organisms commonly found on surfaces and in the air in pharmacy sterile compounding rooms. The SURFrx program was designed specifically for pharmacy "clean rooms" as they prepare for the regulatory changes that go into effect for USP 797 and 800 in November of this year.

Sterile Compounding Room Disinfection with Surfacide UVC Surfacide's SURFrx is the wave of the future in sterile compounding Surfacide Helios system is the only patented, low-level UV-C disinfection solution to use a trio of light emitting 'robots' simultaneously, significantly reducing bacteria and virus on colonized surfaces

With drug resistant bacteria, viruses and fungi on the rise 1 , even "clean rooms" are discovering they need new ways to eradicate organisms. The SURFrx program is a flexible monthly membership subscription that enhances existing cleaning protocols by integrating chemical-free UV-C disinfection technology for both surface and air. The program allows for quick and easy implementation, so there is no need to wait on capital approval to get it up and running immediately. The program includes:

Custom evaluation and strategy with dedicated implementation specialist

Surfacide® Helios UV-C robot

UV-C air disinfection system

Utilization reports and analytics including pharmaceutical consulting by our industry experts

Onsite training and ongoing support

"We're proud to introduce SURFrx as the wave of the future in sterile compounding room disinfection," said Gunner Lyslo, CEO & Founder of Surfacide. "Pharmacy directors are committed to patient safety and are seeking solutions that will allow them to meet the new and far more stringent requirements of the USP standard. As a leading UV-C disinfection solution for more than a decade in more than 600 healthcare facilities worldwide, we are excited to expand our technology to reach pharmaceutical settings as well."

SURFrx by Surfacide is proud to debut SURFrx at the upcoming ASHP (American Society of Health System Pharmacists) conference taking place in Baltimore, Maryland June 10-14th. To learn more about the program, stop by booth #710.

About Surfacide

Founded in 2010, Surfacide is a UV technology and infection solutions company producing scientifically proven, hospital-grade UV devices. Surfacide's award-winning Helios® System is the world's only patented, triple emitter 'robotic' UV-C light solution to rapidly reduce bioburden and pathogens. A trusted partner in infection prevention, Surfacide has been deployed in over 600 leading hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. Surfacide LLC is proud to be American-made and manufactured in Waukesha, WI. Visit the Surfacide website to learn more or contact one of our professional support specialists at (844)-390-3538.

1. Kuta, S. (2023, March 21). Drug-Resistant Fungal Infections Are on the Rise in the U.S. Smithsonian Magazine. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/drug-resistant-fungal-infections-are-on-the-rise-in-the-us-180981851

