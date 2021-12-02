Surfacide®, The Global Leader in UV Light Technology, Accelerate Their Procurement by VA Hospitals and Clinics with $45 Million ECAT Contract

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfacide , the global leader in UV disinfection, is proud to work in conjunction with Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, a service disabled veteran-owned company, to provide our government customers access to the Helios System through a Medical Equipment ECAT contract by the Defense Logistics Agency valued at $45,000,000 USD over 5 years.

Surfacide's Proprietary Triple Emitter Helios System of UV Light "Robots" Surfacide is trusted by more than 500 hospitals worldwide for over a decade, with over 2 million UV-C Disinfection cycles completed

With the VA's fiscal year start in October and budget allocation underway, being included in ECAT's online catalog of the latest technology and medical equipment from the preferred purchasing sources of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system will allow Veteran hospitals and clinics immediate access to Surfacide's Helios System consisting of a trio of hospital-grade UV 'Robots," providing safer environments with lifesaving UV light technology.

Surfacide's Helios® System uses UV-C light energy to kill 99.99% of deadly viruses and microorganisms on hard surfaces,as well as in the air and is scientifically validated to inactivate coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Founded in 2010, Surfacide is the world's only patented, automated, multiple-light-emitting UV-C robotic system to safely reduce harmful bacteria and viruses from environments. Using three light-emitting robots simultaneously, Surfacide provides UV-C energy to more exposed areas in as little as 5 minutes

"Now more than ever, we need to support and keep our veterans and staff who are working in healthcare facilities safe," said Todd Veenhuis, Surfacide Group Director of Sales and Government Sales Channel Manager. "Surfacide, an American designed, developed and manufactured technology is proud to partner with Fidelis and be on the frontlines alongside our greatest heroes to provide easier access to our hospital-grade, life-saving UV technology."

Currently installed in 15 VA medical centers across the country and more than 500 healthcare facilities worldwide, the ECAT contract will allow Surfacide to be more broadly utilized within the VA healthcare system, providing safer environments for the veteran community during these unprecedented times. To maximize performance and ensure a stress-free experience, Surfacide customers will also have access to SURFCare, Surfacide's equipment protection plan.

"We are passionate to serve those who've served this great country," said Dustin Lee, president and veteran principal of Fidelis. "ECAT is one of the most efficient government procurement vehicles available. With the addition of Surfacide UV Technology, our end user physician customers will have access to the most innovative UV disinfection equipment on the market to care for our veteran brothers and sisters."

The ECAT System is a net-centric ordering, distribution, and payment system providing the DoD and more recently VA Healthcare facilities, access to multiple manufacturer and distributor commercial catalogs. ECAT has proven to be a successful acquisition strategy that allows customers to browse, compare, and order a wide range of pharmaceutical, laboratory, dental, optical fabrication, and medical/surgical equipment commercial items.

About Fidelis Sustainability Distribution

Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, LLC, is a Nevada-based, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business focused on helping streamline acquisition of medical/dental technology in US Government facilities. Our firsthand industry experience of how technology moves from concept to commercialization and through healthcare supply chains, enables us to support our manufacturing partners and Government customers alike at the highest level.

About Surfacide

Founded in 2010, Surfacide is a UV technology company producing scientifically proven, hospital grade UV devices that make environments that we live, work and play in safer. Surfacide's award-winning Helios® System is the world's only patented, triple emitter 'robotic' UV light solution to rapidly eliminate and prevent the spread of deadly pathogens on surfaces and in air. A trusted partner in infection prevention, Surfacide has been deployed in over 500 leading hospitals, nursing homes, dental offices, fire stations, prisons, police stations, commercial office spaces, hotels and public venues worldwide. Surfacide LLC and Surfacide Manufacturing Inc. are made and manufactured in Waukesha, WI. Visit www.surfacide.com to learn more.

