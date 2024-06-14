Surfactants Market size is set to grow by USD 13.2 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for personal care products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surfactants market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.23% during the forecast period. Growing demand for personal care products is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in R and D activities. However, volatility in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Abitec, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Bo International, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Innospec Inc., Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kensing LLC, KLK Oleo, Lonza Group Ltd., NutraSkin USA, Pacmoore Products Inc., PCC Rokita SA, Sirius International BV, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global surfactants market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Surfactants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Key companies profiled Abitec, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Bo International, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Innospec Inc., Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kensing LLC, KLK Oleo, Lonza Group Ltd., NutraSkin USA, Pacmoore Products Inc., PCC Rokita SA, Sirius International BV, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co.

Market Driver

The global surfactants market is experiencing a significant trend with major vendors increasing Research and Development (R&D) expenditure. This investment aims to reduce manufacturing costs and create products with superior properties. Clariant, a leading vendor, offers sulfate-free, biodegradable, preservative-free, and EO-free mild surfactants like GlucoTain Plus and GlucoTain liquiFlex for personal care.

The rising demand for mild surfactants is driving market growth. Clariant's Open Innovation Challenge further boosts R&D activities, creating new opportunities for sugar-based surfactants. These initiatives are expected to fuel the market's expansion during the forecast period.

The Surfactants market is experiencing significant growth, with key players focusing on innovation and sustainability. Alkylbenzenes, nonylphenols, and amphoteric surfactants are popular types in demand. Sulfates and acids are also used extensively.

The market is driven by the increasing usage in various industries such as home care, personal care, and oilfield. The trend towards eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants is also influencing the market. Companies are investing in research and development to create sustainable and cost-effective solutions. The future looks bright for the Surfactants market, with continued growth expected.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The surfactants market faces challenges from volatile raw material prices and supply shortages. Key materials like ethylene oxide (EO) in China range from USD45 to USD1,314 per tonne. Sanjiang Fine Chemicals closed several EO production lines due to insufficient ethylene feedstock and weak economics. This scarcity and cost increase could negatively impact surfactant vendors. Additionally, rising oleochemical costs due to bio-diesel demand may hinder market growth during the forecast period.





range from to per tonne. Sanjiang Fine Chemicals closed several EO production lines due to insufficient ethylene feedstock and weak economics. This scarcity and cost increase could negatively impact surfactant vendors. Additionally, rising oleochemical costs due to bio-diesel demand may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The surfactants market faces several challenges in its production and application. Dispersing solids in liquids and vice versa is a common issue in various industries. Efficient and effective surfactants are required to address this challenge. Another challenge is the environmental impact of surfactants. Sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives are in high demand. Additionally, the cost of production and the need for high performance are key considerations.





The use of biodegradable and renewable raw materials is a potential solution. Furthermore, the development of multifunctional surfactants that can address multiple challenges is a growing trend. The surfactants market requires continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of industries and consumers.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Anionic

1.2 Non-ionic

1.3 Cationic

1.4 Amphoteric Application 2.1 Detergents

2.2 Industrial and institutional cleaning

2.3 Food processing

2.4 Personal care

2.5 Others Type 3.1 Synthetic

3.2 Bio-based Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Anionic- The anionic surfactants segment dominates the global surfactants market due to their widespread use in various industries. Their superior cleaning properties, particularly in removing oily and clay soils, make them ideal for dishwashing liquids, laundering, and shampoos.

Anionic surfactants' ability to interact effectively with soil particles and carpet fibers is a key factor in their popularity for carpet cleaning. However, the presence of hard ions in water can deactivate anionic surfactants. To prevent this, calcium or magnesium sequestrants are added to maintain their effectiveness, driving the growth of the anionic surfactants market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Surfactants Market encompasses various industries, including personal care, home care, textile, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, elastomers & plastics, personal vehicles, lubricant, fuel, and more. End-use industries rely on surfactants for cleaning applications, such as in the production of eco-friendly and cost-effective products.

Bio-derived surfactants, polymers, natural surfactants, enzymes, and alternative materials are gaining popularity due to increasing regulations and concerns over the toxicity and harmfulness of traditional surfactants like Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonates (LAS), Nonylphenol Ethoxylates (NPEOs), and Alkylphenol Ethoxylates (APEOs). Anionic, cationic, amphoteric, and non-ionic surfactants are commonly used, with Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) being a well-known anionic example. The market faces challenges in meeting regulations and ensuring safety while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

Market Research Overview

The Surfactants Market encompasses a wide range of chemicals used to reduce the surface tension between two liquids or between a liquid and a solid. These chemicals are essential in various industries such as personal care, agriculture, oil and gas, and food and beverages. Surfactants are used in the production of detergents, shampoos, soaps, and other personal care products.

In agriculture, they are used as pesticides and herbicides. In the oil and gas industry, they are used for enhanced oil recovery. In food and beverages, they are used as emulsifiers and stabilizers. The global Surfactants Market is driven by the increasing demand for personal care products and the growing agriculture sector. The market is also expected to grow due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants. The use of surfactants in various applications and industries is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Anionic



Non-ionic



Cationic



Amphoteric

Application

Detergents



Industrial And Institutional Cleaning



Food Processing



Personal Care



Others

Type

Synthetic



Bio-based

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio