Surfactants Market size to grow by USD 13.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for personal care products to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surfactants market size is expected to grow by USD 13.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growing demand for personal care products drives the market, although factors such as the high manufacturing cost of bio-based surfactants impede the market growth. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surfactants Market 2023-2027

The surfactants market covers the following areas:

Surfactants Market Sizing

Surfactants Market Forecast

Surfactants Market Analysis

Surfactants Market - Vendor Landscape

The global surfactants market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors established a strong footprint in diversified geographies around the world. They mainly focus on developing high-quality, innovative products for surfactants.

Companies Mentioned

Abitec

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Bo International

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Innospec Inc.

Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Kensing LLC

KLK Oleo

Lonza Group Ltd.

NutraSkin USA

Pacmoore Products Inc.

PCC Rokita SA

Sirius International BV

Solvay SA

Stepan Co.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy Now!

Vendor Offerings

Abitec - The company offers Acconon surfactants, which are designed to improve the bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs by direct solubilization.

The company offers Acconon surfactants, which are designed to improve the bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs by direct solubilization. Arkema Group - The company offers a wide comprehensive range of surfactants and specialty polyols, which are designed for applications related to mining, crop nutrition, infrastructure, and oil field chemicals.

The company offers a wide comprehensive range of surfactants and specialty polyols, which are designed for applications related to mining, crop nutrition, infrastructure, and oil field chemicals. BASF SE - The company offers a broad range of surfactants, co-surfactants, and solvents that are designed to address a large variety of field conditions, thus helping improve the robustness of the chemical slug to minimize performance changes due to compositional variation during the flood.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View a Sample

Surfactants Market - Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (anionic, non-ionic, cationic, and amphoteric), application (detergents, industrial and institutional cleaning, food processing, personal care, and others), type (synthetic and bio-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the anionic segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. A key factor for the growth is the growing demand for anionic surfactants such as linear alkyl benzene in cleaners and detergents. Owing to their better cleaning properties, anionic-type surfactants are one of the most widely used surfactants in dishwashing liquids, laundering, and shampoos. The hard ions, such as magnesium and calcium in the water can lead to the deactivation of anionic surfactants. To prevent this, other ingredients, such as calcium or magnesium sequestrants, are added to avoid the reaction of surfactants with hard water ions. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the anionic product in the global market and drive its growth during the forecast period.

View a Sample Report for more highlights of the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for surfactants from various applications such as detergents, personal care, food processing, and others. Factors such as the growing population and increase in disposable income in the region are expected to increase the demand for surfactants. The growing demand for industrial cleaning to avoid cross-contamination, growth in the food manufacturers across the region, and increasing demand for handwash from residential as well as commercial users to reduce the spread of infectious diseases are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the regional market in APAC during the pandemic. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries - View a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Surfactants Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the surfactants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the surfactants market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the surfactants market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the surfactants market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The natural surfactants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,201.64 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (synthetic surfactants and bio-based surfactants), application (detergents, personal care, industrial cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing generation of industrial waste is notably driving the natural surfactants market growth.

The amphoteric surfactant market size is expected to increase by USD 1.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (personal care, home care and industrial cleaning, agrochemicals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for personal care products is notably driving the amphoteric surfactant market growth.

Surfactants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abitec, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Bo International, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Innospec Inc., Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kensing LLC, KLK Oleo, Lonza Group Ltd., NutraSkin USA, Pacmoore Products Inc., PCC Rokita SA, Sirius International BV, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global surfactants market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global surfactants market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Anionic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Anionic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Anionic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Anionic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Anionic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-ionic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-ionic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-ionic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Non-ionic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Non-ionic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cationic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Cationic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cationic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Cationic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cationic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Amphoteric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Amphoteric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Amphoteric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Amphoteric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Amphoteric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 54: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 56: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial and institutional cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Industrial and institutional cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Industrial and institutional cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Industrial and institutional cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Industrial and institutional cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Food processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Food processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Food processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Food processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Food processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 80: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 82: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Chart on Bio-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Bio-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 94: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 95: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 97: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 98: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 121: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 123: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 125: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 127: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 128: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 129: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 130: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 131: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 132: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 133: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 134: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 135: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 136: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 137: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 138: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 139: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 140: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 141: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 142: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 143: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 144: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 145: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 146: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Abitec

Exhibit 147: Abitec - Overview



Exhibit 148: Abitec - Key offerings

13.4 Arkema Group

Exhibit 149: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 150: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 152: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Arkema Group - Segment focus

13.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 154: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 155: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 156: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 157: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: BASF SE - Segment focus

13.6 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

13.7 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 164: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 165: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Croda International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 167: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

13.8 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 169: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 172: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

13.9 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Key offerings

13.10 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13.11 Innospec Inc.

Exhibit 181: Innospec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Innospec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Innospec Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus

13.12 Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 186: Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 187: Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 188: Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.13 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 189: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 190: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 191: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

13.14 Kensing LLC

Exhibit 193: Kensing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 194: Kensing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 195: Kensing LLC - Key offerings

13.15 KLK Oleo

Exhibit 196: KLK Oleo - Overview



Exhibit 197: KLK Oleo - Product / Service



Exhibit 198: KLK Oleo - Key offerings

13.16 NutraSkin USA

Exhibit 199: NutraSkin USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 200: NutraSkin USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 201: NutraSkin USA - Key offerings

13.17 Pacmoore Products Inc.

Exhibit 202: Pacmoore Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 203: Pacmoore Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 204: Pacmoore Products Inc. - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 205: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 206: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 207: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 208: Research methodology



Exhibit 209: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 210: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 211: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio