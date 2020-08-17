Surfalorus Film Fest kicks off four days of cinematic stoke with Drive-in!

DARE COUNTY, N.C., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Come Hear NC presents the 9th annual Surfalorus Film Festival - back for another session of amazing, surf-inspired films certain to delight surfers and ocean-lovers of all ages. The festival kicks off Thursday, September 24th at 7pm with a Drive-in at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island. The opening night "A-frames and Tube Drains" program includes OBX wunderkind Logan Marshall's love letter to the barrier island chain, Abeyance, along with four other stoke-filled shorts taking you from Costa Rica to Senegal. The cost is $20 per car. Tickets can be purchased here .

The full schedule runs September 25th-27th online for free. The festival's 15 official selections cover lots of liquid territory, from Sean Santiago's call to action about his hometown Isabela in Puerto Rico, Lo Que Hay, to a fascinating look at niche board hoards in Anthony Gentile's Collectors: Vol. 1, there's a little something for the hardcore thruster as well as the asymmetric hipster. This year's crop has a pair of entries from the WSL, a number of international shorts that illustrate the sport's global reach, and a classic documentary on the rise of surf culture in San Francisco, Mark Gunson's Great Highway.

Sunday wraps up with a collection of flicks made by and for women who surf. Just Go F#%$ing Surfing, from director Juul Hesselberth follows four Aussie surfers as they navigate the world of professional surfing while Tofino Is A Place offers a glimpse at the female surfers of British Columbia's hidden surf enclave. Sea Salt Wind is a unique narrative film from Winston-Salem director Zack Fox starring UNCW graduate Arriana Tysinger.

Throughout the festival, there will be interviews and Q&As with filmmakers and surfers, including cast members from Netflix's Outer Banks. Read about all of the films in the lineup at surfalorus.com . Tickets are available at https://www.goelevent.com/Surfalorus/e/Search

Drive up to the OBX of NC or tune in from anywhere in the world for this amazing collection of surf-oriented film, brought to you by Come Hear NC , the Cucalorus Film Foundation , the Dare County Arts Council and sponsored by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau .

Contact: Dan Brawley

[email protected] / 910.599.0476

SOURCE Surfalorus Film Festival

Related Links

http://www.surfalorus.com

