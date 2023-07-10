Surfboard Market size to grow by USD 3,659.41 million from 2022 to 2027|Continuous evolution in the designs of surfboards is one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surfboard Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,659.41 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth. More than half a million people in the region are considered to surf at least once a year, and over one million people surf at least eight times a year. Women's participation in water sports activities like surfing has also increased. In addition, marketing activities to promote the sport in the region have also become popular. The US is one of the major revenue contributors to the global surfboard market, owing to the popularity of different water sports, including surfing, in the country. The flourishing surfboard market in the country can be attributed to the growth of its inbound tourism. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surfboard Market 2023-2027

Surfboard Market - Vendor Landscape

The surfboard market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

Surfboard Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The rising number of educational surfing courses is one of the key factors driving the market. The ISA is the global governing authority for bodysurfing, surfing, SUP racing and surfing, wake surfing, and other wave-riding activities. In addition, surf schools have been established near coastlines to encourage and train new surfers. These courses aim to develop the knowledge, abilities, and skills of surfers and take a scientific approach to the coaching of surfing. Such efforts to encourage surfing globally will boost the market during the forecast period by attracting more people.

The increasing adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) surfboards will challenge the growth of the global surfboard market. Sustainable Surf, a non-profit charity organization, launched a project called The ECOBOARD Project in 2012. The objective of the project was to encourage the practice and manufacture of DIY and sustainable surfboards. It was launched to help surfers and the board-riding community to design, purchase, and ride high-performance, sustainable surfboards. This will encourage people globally to design DIY surfboards with plastic bottles at affordable prices. This, in turn, is expected to pose a threat to surfboard manufacturers around the globe.

Key Trends-

The continuous evolution in the designs of surfboards is the major trend shaping the market. Surfboard manufacturers are coming up with surfboards with improved features. Many surfing enthusiasts also opt to design their own surfboards. Surfers continue to seek surfing sports to satisfy the craving for fun, adventure, and excitement. The superior characteristics of electric surfboards in terms of better torque and higher water propulsion provide surfers with a superior surfing experience over traditional surfboards. Such new technologies used will encourage surfers to use highly advanced surfboards that will improve their performance. This, in turn, will increase the sales of technologically-advanced surfboards.

Company Profiles

The surfboard market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Agit Global Inc., Beachbeat Surfboards, Catch Surfboard Co LLC, Channel Island Surfboards, Classic Malibu Pty Ltd., Derek Girven Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards LLC, Graham Smith Surfboards, Haydenshapes Pty Ltd., Hurricane Surf SARL, Hutchison Handcrafted Surfboards, Mami Wata, Matt Adams Surfboards, Ride Awake AB, Roland Surfboards, Rusty Surfboards Inc., Safari Surfboards, Shred and Speed Mfg., Tahe Kayaks OU, and WaveShark Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Surfboard Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (shortboards, longboards, and others), end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Apac, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The surfboard market share growth by the shortboards segment will be significant during the forecast period. Shortboards are designed especially for advanced-level surfers. They are five to seven feet long and 18 to 22 inches wide. They are made using less foam and glass, which makes them lightweight. This also helps them offer high performance and maneuverability. Shortboards are used when the waves are fast, steep, and powerful, which require fast and maneuverable surfboards like shortboards. The US (especially in Hawaii ), Brazil , Australia , France , and England are some of the countries where shortboards are used mostly by professional surfers.

Surfboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,659.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Australia, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agit Global Inc., Beachbeat Surfboards, Catch Surfboard Co LLC, Channel Island Surfboards, Classic Malibu Pty Ltd., Derek Girven Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards LLC, Graham Smith Surfboards, Haydenshapes Pty Ltd., Hurricane Surf SARL, Hutchison Handcrafted Surfboards, Mami Wata, Matt Adams Surfboards, Ride Awake AB, Roland Surfboards, Rusty Surfboards Inc., Safari Surfboards, Shred and Speed Mfg., Tahe Kayaks OU, and WaveShark Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

