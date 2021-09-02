Surfboard Market to grow by $ 2.72 bn during 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Surfboard Market can now be gained through our report. Download Free Sample Now!

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Surfboard Market Players

Beachbeat Surfboards

Beachbeat Surfboards operates its business under segments- Surfboards and Sprays. The company provides different types of surfboards including longboards, mid-length surfboards and shortboards.

Channel Island Surfboards

Channel Island Surfboards operates its business under segments- Surfboards, Accessories, and Build a custom. The company provides different types of surfboards including step up, step down, hybrid and others.

Firewire Ltd.

Firewire Ltd. operates its business under segments- Boards and Accessories. The company provides different types of surfboards which are segmented as performace, Groveler, Everyday, Crossover, Step Up, Longboards, and Kiteboards. The company uses different technologies in the boards and technologies are Helium, TimberTEK, Linear Flex and Kiteboard.

Surfboard Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Surfboard market is segmented as below:

Product

Shortboards



Longboards



Others

End-user

Recreational Users



Professional Users

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



Online Retail



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The surfboard market is driven by the increasing popularity of adaptive surfing. In addition, other factors such as surfboards with improved features are expected to trigger the market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

