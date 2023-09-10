SURFING PUPS MAKE A SPLASH AT 18TH ANNUAL SURF DOG SURF-A-THON

Helen Woodward Animal Center Invites Fidos to Fetch Waves at Longest Running Canine Surf Competition
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf's PUP! The most PAWfect day on the beach is back as the longest running competitive dog surfing competition returns to Del Mar Dog Beach. Today, SurFURS of all shapes and sizes are eager to dive into action and fetch top dog honors at the ultimate summer-closer, raising life-saving funds for orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Over 50 surfing dogs are expected TODAY, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST at Del Mar Dog Beach for the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon presented by Blue Buffalo.
It's looking like a hot day for some PAWmiere surfing competition out on the waves. Helen Woodward's Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon was the first-of-its-kind, turning 'dogs on surfboards' into a platform to raise life-saving funds and reminding the world that "man's best friend" can do phenomenal things.
The surfing canines will compete in 10 minutes heats. SurFURs will show off their skills before a panel of judges consisting of surf pros and aficionados. Furry comPETitors will be judged on the length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded for each weight class and the first-place winners will move on to the finals – Best-In-Surf.
Dogs and their humans will also be competing in a Freestyle Surf Contest where points are awarded for creativity! Two crowd-favorite categories return! First up are the Duos & Trios. What's better than one dog on a surf board? Two, or even three dogs on a single surf board! Later in the day, dogs and their favorite humans will catch PAWty waves in the Peeps & Pups tandem competition!
The fun doesn't stop once on shore. Spectators will not want to miss other family-friendly activities including live beach tunes from Salton City Surf Club, the crowd-pleasing Canine Costume Contest (This year's theme is "Rockstars and Music Legends!"), a FREE Kid's Activity area, the FURtastic Fair featuring a variety of exhibitor booths, and the exciting awards ceremony!
In addition to the joy and amazing athleticism of the event, Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is especially unique because 100 percent of the proceeds supports Helen Woodward Animal Center's orphan pets and programs.
