Surfline\Wavetrak Inc Closes $30 Million Investment from TCG; Names Tech and Media Veteran Kyle Laughlin as CEO

"Surfline has established itself as one of the largest and most respected surf brands in the world through a decades-long commitment to serving its global community," said Mike Kerns, Co-Founder and Partner, TCG. "At TCG, we achieve growth by partnering with passionate teams, engaged entrepreneurs who build out of love, and world class management. With Surfline, we have that combination in Jeff, Kyle and the entire team."

Founded in 1985, Surfline provides those who work and play in the ocean with advanced tools, personalized insights and content to connect them to their passion. It supports the industry's largest surf community, with more than 3 million users, and is powered by a 35-year data set; proprietary swell, wind and weather modeling; an expert team of surf forecasters, wave modelers and data scientists, and live HD cameras at 700+ locations worldwide. Its products leverage advanced AI and Machine Learning capabilities to offer intelligent weather and surf conditions, as well as award-winning editorial content.

"Our commitment to connecting surfers with their passion has fueled the growth of our business over the past 35 years, and today's announcement is an important step in strengthening that promise," said Jeff Berg, Executive Chairman of Surfline\Wavetrak. "Kyle brings leadership experience gained at the most successful companies in the world coupled with a true passion for surf and the ocean. I'm confident that he is the right person to drive the next phase of Surfline's growth and evolution."

Laughlin, who has assumed the role of CEO, joins Surfline from Amazon, where he oversaw connected hardware and software experiences for Amazon Echo and Alexa. Prior to Amazon, Laughlin held a Senior Vice President role at The Walt Disney Company, responsible for Disney and Lucasfilm mobile apps, connected hardware, and game experiences. In this role he oversaw development of the company's next-generation consumer technology and digital experiences, including AR & VR, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things. Prior to Disney, Kyle was head of Sports & Games at Yahoo, and held senior roles at other tech companies and startups.

"I've had the great fortune to work with some incredible people throughout my career – but none as passionate or customer-centric as those at Surfline," said Laughlin. "This company is in the enviable position of maintaining a massive engaged community, large subscriber base, and a portfolio of brands and products that our audience loves. I'm looking forward to partnering with Jeff to build on this foundation to expand the business and becoming more essential to surfers everywhere."

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA - with offices in Nags Head, NC, Plymouth, UK, and Avalon Beach, AUS – Surfline\Wavetrak has become a critical and trusted resource for the hundreds of thousands of ocean-goers who use its sites, apps and products around the world every day. The company's brand portfolio includes Surfline, Magicseaweed, Coastalwatch, Buoyweather and FishTrack.

About Surfline

Surfline\Wavetrak, Inc. provides live and predicted ocean wave, wind and weather information, editorial content, and consulting services to consumers, businesses, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, Surfline\Wavetrak Inc. empowers its customers to pursue peak surfing, marine, and fishing experiences through premium subscription services on both web and mobile platforms. In addition to paid subscriptions, the Company also offers a wide range of marketing and advertising services designed to reach and connect with users of Surfline, Magicseaweed, Coastalwatch, Buoyweather and FishTrack.

About TCG

Founded by Peter Chernin, Jesse Jacobs, and Mike Kerns, TCG, an affiliate of The Chernin Group, LLC, is an investment firm dedicated to building consumer businesses. The TCG team has a track record of working with world-class consumer brands in content, commerce, and consumer-tech, including Crunchyroll, Headspace, MeatEater, Exploding Kittens, Food52, The Action Network, and Barstool Sports.

