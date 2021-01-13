Surfline\Wavetrak Inc Taps Kim Centeno to Lead Marketing

"As Surfline invests more heavily in the experiences that connect people to their passions, it's important that we attract an engaged audience to our offerings," said Kyle Laughlin, CEO, Surfline\Wavetrak. "Kim understands how to scale subscription services, and will be focused on ensuring we continue to foster the largest global community in surf, and beyond."

Previously with Apple, Centeno led consumer and developer marketing for the App Store, where she worked directly with many of today's top mobile developers, helping define best practices for the app ecosystem. Prior to Apple, Kim held leadership positions at several top consumer technology companies, including Microsoft, Electronic Arts, and eBay.

"As a longtime Surfline subscriber, I'm passionate about the essential role Surfline and its portfolio of brands play in the lives of our users," said Centeno. "I've been impressed by the team, and see a lot of potential in telling our story and shaping the future of these beloved brands."

Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, Centeno is an avid surfer who now resides in San Diego. In her free time, she can be found in the water, up and down the Southern California coastline.

About Surfline

Surfline\Wavetrak, Inc. provides live and predicted ocean wave, wind and weather information, editorial content, and consulting services to consumers, businesses, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, Surfline\Wavetrak Inc. empowers its customers to pursue peak surfing, marine, and fishing experiences through premium subscription services on both web and mobile platforms. In addition to paid subscriptions, the Company also offers a wide range of marketing and advertising services designed to reach and connect with users of Surfline, Magicseaweed, Coastalwatch, Buoyweather and FishTrack.

