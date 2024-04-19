Surfrider Foundation Launches Innovative Climate Action Program: Empowering Communities to Restore Coastlines and Combat Climate Change

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surfrider Foundation, a leading non-profit dedicated to the protection of our oceans and coasts, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Climate Action Program on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2024.

This program marks a significant shift in Surfrider's efforts to combat climate change. Moving beyond traditional advocacy, the Climate Action Program empowers local communities to take direct action through coastal restoration projects.

The program recognizes the incredible ability of healthy ecosystems to mitigate the coastal impacts of climate change.

Harnessing the Power of Nature:

The program focuses on "nature-based solutions," recognizing the incredible ability of healthy ecosystems to mitigate the impacts of climate change on our coasts. Surfrider will support the restoration of vital ecosystems like mangroves, dunes, and wetlands, creating natural buffers against rising sea levels and intensifying storms.

"Our Climate Action Program is a critical step forward," says Carla Avila Martinez, Climate Action Program Manager at Surfrider. "By restoring these critical coastal ecosystems, we're not just protecting our shorelines and coastal communities – we're creating a more climate-resilient planet for all."

A Multi-Faceted Approach:

While nature-based solutions are a cornerstone of the program, Surfrider emphasizes the need for comprehensive climate action. The foundation remains committed to advocating for clean energy sources, eliminating single-use plastic pollution, and opposing environmentally destructive practices like offshore oil drilling.

Be Part of the Solution:

The Surfrider Foundation is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and its grassroots network of chapters across the country have a long history of successful restoration projects. The Climate Action Program builds upon this legacy, inviting everyone to join the movement.

"We recognize that climate change is one of our generation's greatest challenges, but working together, we can create a ripple effect of real positive change," emphasizes Martinez. "Join us in Surfrider's Climate Action Program and you can help us restore our coasts, protect our coastal communities, and secure a sustainable future for generations to come."

Learn More & Get Involved:

To discover how you can get involved with the Surfrider Foundation's Climate Action Program to protect your local coasts, visit surfrider.org/climate-action-program

About the Surfrider Foundation:

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists, and members, with over 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org

