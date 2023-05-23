Surfrider Launches 'Ocean Needs More Friends' Global Campaign to Rally 1 Million Supporters to Protect Our Coasts

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Surfrider Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of the world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people, launched its global 'Ocean Needs More Friends' campaign to rally one million friends to fight plastic and water pollution, climate change and threats to the ocean and coasts.

"The ocean makes up most of our planet, and plays a crucial role in our health and survival," said the Surfrider Foundation's Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Eddie Anaya. "Unfortunately, this precious resource has been abused by human impacts for far too long. And now, more than ever, the ocean needs more friends to help us urge decision-makers to enact meaningful ocean conservation policies."

The world's ocean and coasts are increasingly at risk. At least 5.25 trillion plastic particles are currently floating at sea. The continued release of greenhouse gas emissions is causing the ocean to become more acidic, altering marine ecosystems across the planet and causing seas to rise by an estimated 10-12 inches on average in the next 30 years. Plastics produced globally in 2015 emitted greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 1.8 gigatons of carbon dioxide, impacting marine ecosystems, human health and further exacerbating climate impacts.

In response, the Surfrider Foundation has embarked on an ambitious 5-year strategic plan to defend and protect the ocean and coasts for all people. This plan includes bold environmental action to ensure clean water for all people to enjoy, eliminating plastic pollution and stopping the impacts of climate change. Surfrider is encouraging the public to join in to help to achieve the goal of becoming powerful agenda setters to impact strong environmental policies.

To further increase awareness, drive action and elevate coastal protection engagement, the Surfrider Foundation has partnered with powerhouse global creative agency 72andSunny to introduce the 'Ocean Needs More Friends' campaign to a worldwide audience. The campaign is anchored around a brand anthem film featuring the iconic White Stripe's song, 'We're Going To Be Friends.' From social media to out-of-home executions throughout select locations in the U.S., the campaign will convey the concept that the ocean needs more friends to stay healthy and thriving. To show support, the public can sign on to Surfrider's online pledge, become a friend of the ocean and learn more about ways they can get involved.

Notable supporters of Surfrider's Ocean Needs More Friends campaign include world-renowned musician Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam; world champion surfer Carissa Moore; rapper, singer and actor Jaden Smith; professional surfer, journalist and marine conservation scientist Cliff Kapono; and actress and singer Mia Maestro.

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists and members, with over 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org .

