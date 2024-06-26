Surf's Up for Summer! Super Girl Surf Pro Series Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs

The World's Two Largest Female Surfing Events to Feature More Than 240 Top Female Pros as Part of Festivals Centered Around Providing Athletic, Social, Cultural, Educational, and Entertainment Opportunities for Women

INDIALANTIC, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment, producer of the iconic Super Girl Surf Pro Series, is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs, built around the two brands' shared commitment to empowering women.

The partnership will celebrate women across sports, music, entertainment, art, popular culture, fitness and wellness, and will focus on uplifting the next generation of bold, powerful young women through Jersey Mike's support of Super Girl's Mentorship Program.

Defending Champion, Alyssa Spencer, after winning the 2023 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS in Oceanside, CA. Photo credit: Kurt Steinmetz The Super Girl Music Festival features 15 artists performing live at each Super Girl Surf Pro event as part of free music festivals in Oceanside, CA at the Oceanside Pier from September 20 - 22 and in Jacksonville Beach, FL at the SeaWalk Pavilion from November 8 - 10.

The Super Girl mentorship program, run in conjunction with the World Surf League's Rising Tides initiative, features 25 girls selected through an application process to spend a day with top female surfers and other successful women from outside the surf industry. The program features both career and life mentorship and focuses on stewardship, environmentalism, community and, of course, surfing.

Through its relationship with the United States Lifesaving Association, Jersey Mike's will be adding an ocean safety element to the mentorship program at both Super Girl Surf Pro events, led by top female lifeguards from California and Florida.

"With our Jersey Shore roots, we are excited to partner with the Super Girl Surf Pro Series, a program that builds self-confidence in young female surfers," said Jeff Hemschoot, Vice President Marketing, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "Mentorship is part of our culture at Jersey Mike's, and we look forward to supporting a program that helps up-and-coming leaders pursue their dreams in and out of the water."

The 2024 Super Girl Surf Pro events, now in their 18th year, will be held in Oceanside, CA at the Oceanside Pier from September 20 – 22, and in Jacksonville Beach, FL at the SeaWalk Pavilion from November 8 – 10.

In addition to the world-class professional surfing, each Super Girl Surf Pro Festival features an action-packed Village with 15 live concerts; women's esports tournaments; all-female DJ competitions; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, Pilates, wellness, cycling and dance; celebrity speakers; panel discussions; tournament play in women's beach volleyball, soccer, lacrosse and flag football; pro skateboarding and inline skating competitions; female art exhibitions; female content creators; autograph signings; female "battle of the bands"; a beer garden and food court; and much more.

"As we continue to grow Super Girl as a platform for women's empowerment, it is so important to have committed partners like Jersey Mike's who are eager to use their voice to help amplify our mission" said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, producer of the Super Girl Series. "By collaborating with Jersey Mike's we're able to better spread our message to new audiences and industries where we can help level the playing field for women."

The events are part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-based platform that includes four women's action sports and lifestyle events designed to promote female empowerment, opportunity and inclusion. Each of the events are televised nationally and free to attend.

For more information on the events, visit www.supergirlpro.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and @OfficialSupergirlPro on TikTok.

Media Contact: Amanda Ball | m. 949.456-7445 | [email protected]

About Jersey Mike's Subs:

With more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread - the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement, "Giving…making a difference in someone's life. For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About ASA Entertainment:

Founded in 1994, ASA Entertainment is an action sports and lifestyle event, television and content production agency focused on creating and executing customized, turn-key marketing programs that range in scale from grassroots to global. ASA's productions span the spectrum from large, international competitions such as the Action Sports World Tour, the World Championships of Freestyle Motocross, the Super Girl Pro Series and the Big-Air Triples to amateur contests, lifestyle and branded entertainment events, exhibitions, school programs and mobile tours. For more information, visit www.ASAentertainment.com.

