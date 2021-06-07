Surf's Up! Friendly's Restaurants Dive into Summer with its Seafood Splash Menu

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt in the air and sand between the toes… it's summertime! Friendly's Restaurants are rolling out a classic New England summer menu fitting for a day at the shore. Scrumptious lobster rolls, shrimp quesadillas and a Cape Cod SuperMelt are just a few of the seafood entrees making waves on the new summer menu.

Available from June 7th to September 19th, the summer menu also includes Fan Favorite burgers and sandwiches and two new refreshing ice cream sundaes.

"For decades, Friendly's has been bringing smiles, delicious ice cream and great food to communities along the East Coast," said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "And this summer it's no different with a craveable menu catering to all different taste buds. It's all about building new memories, bringing together family and friends around the table with great food."

Friendly's Summer Menu includes:

Lobster Roll- Get ready to roll. Lobster roll, that is. Fresh and creamy lobster salad with celery and crisp lettuce on a classic grilled roll. Served with golden fries and coleslaw.

NEW Buffalo Shrimp Quesadilla- Stuffed with buffalo shrimp, this quesadilla packs quite the punch. Grilled shrimp is tossed in buffalo sauce, and placed atop a heaping layer of a classic mixed cheese blend – all between two flour tortillas and griddled to melty cheesy perfection. Served with a side of rice and bleu cheese dressing.

NEW Lobster & Shrimp Quesadilla- This quesadilla takes Lobster and Shrimp from delicious to cheesy-licious. Lobster and shrimp and a mixed-cheese blend are tucked in between two flour tortillas and griddled until golden on the outside and melty on the inside. Served with a side of rice, salsa and a garnish of sour cream.

A.1. Steak Sauce Burger- A juicy beef burger is layered with melted Swiss, Portabella Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo, and finished with a generous drizzle of A.1. steak sauce. Served with fries.

French Dip Burger- Say bonjour to a blast from the past: The French Dip Burger is back. Melty Swiss, sautéed onions and a juicy beef patty are stacked between a Ciabatta roll, and served with au jus and gold fries for a dipping pleasure.

Cape Cod SuperMelt- Reintroducing the SuperMelt of the summer. Crispy golden cod and tartar sauce are layered between American cheese and two slices of sourdough, then griddled to SuperMelty delight. Served with fries.

NEW Wonton Shrimp Wrap - Enjoy tasty grilled shrimp, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, crunchy wontons, lettuce and toasted sesame ginger dressing, all in a tomato wrap. Served with fries.

NEW Wonton Shrimp Salad - Cool down and fuel up with a refreshing new Wonton Shrimp Salad. Perfectly grilled shrimp, Applewood-smoked bacon and crisp leafy greens are tossed in a toasted sesame ginger dressing, and topped with crunchy wontons.

NEW Superman Sundae- Swirls of red, yellow, and blue fruit punch flavored ice cream, topped with classic chocolate sauce, whipped topping and a cherry.

NEW Summer Breeze Sundae- Scoops of Sunny Lemon Ice Cream with lemonade flavored Sea Shells and Sandy Graham Cracker Swirls are topped with strawberry topping, whipped topping and a cherry.

The summer menu is available to enjoy for dine-in or customers can order on the Friendly's app for takeout and delivery.

