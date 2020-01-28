Surf's Up in Morro Bay this February with Two Epic Contests: First-Ever World Surf League Morro Bay Qualifying Series Event, and the Big, Bad & Ugly Surf Invitational

MORRO BAY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morro Rock Beach is the place to watch talented up and coming surfers hit the waves February 27 to March 1, 2020 to compete in the first ever men's and women's qualifying series event SLO Cal Open at Morro Bay. This inaugural surfing event from the World Surf League (WSL), is made possible with funding from title sponsor Visit SLO CAL and local nonprofit Surfers of Tomorrow.

Watch talented surfers compete in two epic surf contests this February at Morro Rock Beach in Morro Bay, CA. Paddle out to the sand spit to reach Morro Bay's south jetty surf break. Image from Run Oregon Blog

"We are stoked to host the World Surf League SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay," explains Morro Bay City Manager Scott Collins. "As a surfer myself and huge fan of the WSL, I can't wait to see the world's top talent shred the waves in Morro Bay." The new contest will follow the 30th annual Big, Bad & Ugly Surf Invitational on February 15, 2020. "The Ugly," as it's called, is one of the most challenging surfing events on the Coalition of Surfing Clubs schedule.

Morro Bay Surf Culture

Morro Bay is renowned for its #surfculture, offering miles of unspoiled beaches serving up some sweet surf breaks. Of note, Morro Bay even has its own High School Surf Team, so it's a pretty serious sport in this beach town. There are also excellent board shapers, surf shops, surf lessons and summer camps including:

Morro Rock Beach

Sprawling from the base of Morro Rock to the north, this renowned iconic surfing location has become known as the place to catch a wave on the Central Coast.

South Jetty Break on the Sandspit

As the most secluded beach in the area, surfers must paddle across the bay to reach these epic breaks.

Joe's Surfboard Shop

Joe's believes "good surfboards make happy surfers," and this shaping studio offers a wide variety of high-performance surfboards designed to keep surfing progressive and fun.

Morro Rock Surf Shop

Morro Rock Surf Shop sells and rents surfboards, wetsuits, stand up paddleboards and offers surf lessons.

Project Surf Camp

The City of Morro Bay partners Project Surf Camp (PSC), a charitable organization designed to educate individuals with special needs every July and August. Registration begins April 1.

For more info, go to www.morrobay.org.





