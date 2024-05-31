Surfsand Resort elevates guest experience with comprehensive renovation

Iconic Oregon Coast hotel redefines warmth and offers unforgettable moments

CANNON BEACH, Ore., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfsand Resort, an iconic Oregon Coast beachfront sanctuary, has completed a twelve-million-dollar renovation, enhancing public areas, guest rooms, meeting spaces, and its restaurant.

"The six-month upgrade project touched every inch of the property," said Phillip Wilson, general manager. "The renovated spaces redefine warmth and comfort, ensuring an unforgettable experience."

Plante's Hotel Renovation led the design and construction. The modernized reception area features a dramatic mosaic wall, oak chandeliers, terrazzo tile floors, and a cerused wood plank ceiling. Signature amenities include a blown glass installation by Thompson Studio Glass and a refurbished 1933 Clawtastic Taffy Machine offering treats from Bruce's Candy Kitchen.

Guest rooms now support an elevated beach experience with contemporary flooring, playful bathroom wall tiles, mango wood headboards, and luxurious bedding.

The indoor heated pool and hot tub boast updated tiling and ambient lighting, creating a tranquil atmosphere. The fitness center features new state-of-the-art equipment, including Peloton® bikes and Precor machines.

Surfsand Resort remains pet-friendly with a VIP (Very Important Pet) experience, an outdoor pet washing station, and the new Bone Appetit Bistro in the lobby, offering complimentary and purchasable pet treats and toys.

The highly trained staff, including a Beachfront Concierge team and Bonfire Butler, provide exceptional service, organizing activities like nightly bonfires with s'mores, and daily SurfSandollar hunts. Guests can enjoy fresh-baked cookies, local beer tastings, ice cream socials, and hot dog roasts (June – Labor Day).

The Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge, a favorite since 1977, has been refreshed. The scratch kitchen creates classic Northwest seafood dishes using fresh local ingredients, paired with regional wines, beers, and cocktails.

Nightly rates begin at $350. For more information or reservations, visit www.surfsand.com or call (855) 632-6744. Surfsand Resort is owned and managed by Vesta Hospitality, a national hotel development and management company with nearly 30 years of experience.

Surfsand Resort is an incomparable destination with an exceptional oceanfront experience in Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast's most beautiful stretch of sand. The property is located on the beach just steps from the sand and has a premier view of the majestic Haystack Rock at every turn. The resort offers the perfect blend of warm service, unique amenities and everything you need for a memorable stay. For more information, visit www.surfsand.com.

