VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfshark, a leading privacy protection company, has released a major upgrade to its proprietary VPN protocol, Dausos. This latest update drastically improves accessibility, connectivity rates, and network compatibility for users worldwide.

Surfshark enhances its proprietary Dausos protocol to boost connectivity

The primary focus of this update is to address the barriers on highly managed networks. Previously, users might have experienced difficulties connecting to Dausos on strict institutional firewalls — such as those found in schools, universities, and corporate environments. With this release, Surfshark has successfully implemented specialized network fixes, ensuring that Dausos has a better connectivity rate for users connecting in these environments.

"We want as many people as possible to experience the power of Dausos, which is why continuous improvement is our priority," says Karolis Kaciulis, Leading System Engineer at Surfshark. "Responding directly to user feedback, this update fixes the connectivity issues some experienced in certain network environments."

Surfshark Dausos: key benefits of the new protocol

Surfshark's proprietary Dausos protocol revolutionizes the consumer VPN industry by delivering up to 30% faster speeds than current industry standards while future-proofing user privacy for the quantum era.

Unlike traditional VPNs that consolidate traffic through a single interface, Dausos is an audited architecture that automatically isolates user data into its own dedicated, private digital tunnel, eliminating packet interference and optimizing performance based on real-time network conditions.

On the security front, Dausos establishes full post-quantum security by utilizing a hybrid ML-KEM*X25519 key exchange and an advanced ML-DSA self-signed root certificate system to protect against future quantum computing threats. Furthermore, the protocol goes beyond standard security measures by integrating post-compromise security (ensuring compromised keys cannot leak future session data), port randomization to obscure connection paths, and high-speed AEGIS-256X2 cryptographic encryption for robust data integrity.

ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and a tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up. For more research projects, visit our research hub.

SOURCE Surfshark B.V.