SURFSIDE #1 FASTEST GROWING ALCOHOL BRAND IN 2024

Rocket ship RTD Brand Kicks Off 2025 with New Line Extensions

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Brands, the parent company of Surfside , announces that the Iced Tea + Vodka / Lemonade + Vodka ready-to-drink category leader, ended 2024 as the #1 fastest growing brand across all alcohol beverage, achieving +362% dollar sales growth versus a year ago at scanned retail across the United States. (Source: Nielsen IQ Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State for Beer, Wine and Spirits L52 weeks ending 12/28/2024, brands with minimum 100,000 cases sold a year ago in 2023).

Surfside Green Tea + Vodka Variety 8-pack Surfside 700ml single can “The Longboard”

Building on the brand's momentum, Surfside will be releasing a series of Green Tea line extensions throughout the first quarter of 2025 that include a variety 8-pack, single flavor 4-packs and a new 700ml single can "The Longboard" aimed at stadium venues and convenience stores. These new innovations are highly anticipated by the independently owned Stateside Brands, continuing to fuel Surfside's meteoric rise in popularity.

Founded by Philadelphia natives and brothers Matt and Bryan Quigley, and Clement and Zach Pappas, Surfside's rocket ship growth launched in 2022 and has soared to new heights in 2024. Surfside's sales volume has nearly quadrupled to just under 5 million case depletions through its effective recruitment of new consumers, propelling the brand among the top spirits-based RTD brands in the United States.

With the national expansion, Surfside also announced several strategic lifestyle partnerships including the official RTD Vodka Iced Tea and Vodka Lemonade of Minor League Baseball, a natural evolution since becoming the #1 selling spirits-brand at Citizens Bank Park in 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2024, Surfside's professional sports partnerships grew to a total of 11 teams across MLB, NHL, and NBA. In 2025, Surfside fans can expect that presence to double.

Surfside is made with vodka, real tea, real lemonade, has only 100 calories and 0 bubbles. New flavor innovations include:

Green Tea + Vodka: Surfside Green Tea + Vodka Variety 8-pack (4.5% ABV) – A perfect way to sample the four delicious flavors of Surfside Green Tea. Surfside Mango Green Tea + Vodka 4-pack (4.5% ABV) – A tropical flavor-forward taste for enjoyment all season long. Surfside Raspberry Green Tea + Vodka 4-pack (4.5% ABV) – A quintessentially summer combination of natural raspberry flavors and real green tea. Surfside Half & Half Green Tea + Vodka 4-pack (4.5% ABV) – A delicious modern twist on the classic half and half.

700ml cans "The Longboard": Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka (4.5%) – The OG offering that launched the Surfside brand. Surfside Half & Half + Vodka (4.5% ABV) – A delicious summer staple, half iced tea and half lemonade. Surfside Green Tea + Vodka (4.5% ABV) – Made with real green tea with notes of honey and ginseng, refreshing and balanced. Surfside Lemonade + Vodka (4.5% ABV) – A delicious year-round classic with natural lemon flavors and premium vodka. Surfside Strawberry Lemonade (4.5% ABV) – A taste of summer, strawberry lemonade + vodka brings the good vibes.



"Our team is thrilled by the overwhelming response across the country as our team worked tirelessly to keep up with exploding demand. Becoming the fastest growing brand within beverage alcohol is an incredible achievement for Surfside," said Stateside Brands CEO Clement Pappas. "We credit our success to our outstanding team and distributor partners. The launch of our new lemonade flavors this past summer increased our fanbase, and we expect continued robust growth momentum in 2025 with our new green tea line variety pack launching and Surfside products hitting the shelves of major chain stores throughout the US."

"When we launched Surfside, we knew we had a great tasting liquid and really tight branding; I am so proud of how the brand has performed to date," said Stateside Brands President and Co-Founder, Matt Quigley. "I am humbled and grateful to see our Surfside community grow to millions of fans and cannot wait to share our new green tea extensions with everyone. The cool thing is people all across America are still just finding out about Surfside for the very first time! In many ways, it feels like we are just getting started."

The complete Surfside portfolio is available direct-to-consumer and in-stores across the United States. Surfside is line-priced with an SRP $9.99 for a 4-pack of cans and an SRP of $19.99 for the Variety 8-packs. Visit www.drinksurfside.com and follow on Instagram @drinksurfside .

About Surfside

Surfside is a line of premium iced tea + vodka, lemonade + vodka and green tea + vodka canned cocktails recognized for its delicious full flavor taste and sunset stripes on the can for good vibes ahead. Surfside has experienced a meteoric rise since launching in 2022 from a beloved Philly ready-to-drink brand to achieving triple-digit growth within each of the last two years, becoming the spirit-based Iced Tea & Lemonade category leader. The brand has been widely celebrated in the beverage industry with recognition from Brewbound as the "Beyond Beer Company of the Year" and VinePair "Next Wave Awards Rising Drinks Brand" for 2024. These honors build on a list of notable achievements such as Shanken's IMPACT Magazine "Hot Brand" award in 2023 and Brewbound "Rising Star Award" in 2022. At 4.5% ABV, Surfside is made with vodka and real tea with just 2g of sugar, 100 calories and 0 bubbles. Available in 4-packs (SRP: $9.99) and an 8-can variety pack (SRP: $19.99), Surfside is a perfect complement for a day at the beach, by the pool, at the baseball game or on the golf course. To learn more, visit www.drinksurfside.com and follow on Instagram @drinksurfside.

About Stateside Brands

Stateside Brands was founded in 2016 in Philadelphia, PA, by two sets of brothers: Matt and Bryan Quigley and Clement and Zach Pappas. Driven by a bold vision to make the highest quality craft vodka in America, Stateside Vodka is meticulously crafted from 100% U.S. grown corn and pot-distilled seven times to deliver a velvety smooth mouthfeel. Building on the success of its award-winning vodka, Stateside Brands introduced Stateside Vodka Sodas in 2021, a refreshing and flavorful line of ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with premium vodka, real fruit juice, sparkling water, and natural flavors. In 2022 the company launched Surfside, a line of award-winning premium iced tea + vodka, lemonade + vodka and green tea + vodka canned cocktails recognized for its delicious full flavor taste and sunset stripes on the can for good vibes ahead.

