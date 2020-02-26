Surfside acquires Good Harvest Co.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfside Solutions Inc. ("Surfside"), a leading provider of advertising and data solutions geared towards the cannabis industry, and Garden State Digital, LLC (dba "Good Harvest Co"), the data-led cannabis audience platform, announced today that they have completed an asset purchase agreement where Surfside has acquired all of the software, technology, and other intellectual property related to the Good Harvest Co audience platform. As part of the agreement, Eric Meth will join Surfside as the Chief Strategy Officer.

Surfside works with customers across multiple industries, combining a single customer view with advanced audience modeling, media activation, and cross-channel measurement. The company's proprietary technology unlocks new revenue streams for its partners by allowing them to monetize 1st party datasets to better understand and target their current and future customers.

Good Harvest Co allows brands and marketers to find and attract qualified segments of cannabis consumers through data-led shopper marketing. Through the Good Harvest Co platform, brands and dispensaries are connected to relevant consumers based on online and offline purchase data. With the acquisition by Surfside, these audiences will now be available immediately on the Surfside demand-side platform and within the Surfside data taxonomy for media activation. Further expanding Surfside's reach as it pertains to deterministic datasets and bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

Eric Meth, CEO and Founder of Good Harvest Co, notes, "As technology within the cannabis space continues to evolve and expand, customers are seeking solutions that not only solve current issues they're facing, but a trusted partner that will work with them to address future needs. Combining our expertise in the cannabis and shopper marketing verticals, with Surfside's established and leading technology in consumer intelligence, ensures that we're able to provide long term strategic value for our customers."

"This acquisition furthers our investment and commitment to the cannabis industry and unlocks new potential for companies to significantly increase profitability, gain a competitive edge, and utilize technology that has historically only been available in mainstream verticals," said Michael Blanche, Co-Founder of Surfside. "We know that companies in the industry are facing complex challenges when it comes to interacting with customers and we see compliance as a requirement, not a feature. We aim to provide businesses with technology that not only helps navigate this complex industry, but is cutting edge across multiple verticals, pioneering the next generation of consumer centric solutions."

