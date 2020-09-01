Surfside Announces Partnership with Dutchie, Leveraging E-Commerce Activity For Targeted Consumer Marketing

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfside Solutions Inc. ("Surfside"), a leading provider of advertising and data solutions focused on the cannabis industry, today announced its partnership with Dutchie , the world's largest and fastest-growing e-commerce solution for cannabis dispensaries, to measure marketing attribution utilizing online sales data through the Dutchie website and software.

Through this partnership, Dutchie customers can now leverage e-commerce activity like purchases, viewed products, and abandoned carts to create targeted and personalized advertising based on specific customer behaviors. These data segments allow brands to better measure and retarget their marketing efforts based on evolving e-commerce trends.

"The role of customer data cannot be understated when it comes to making the best marketing decisions for a business," said Jon Lowen, Cofounder of Surfside. "Dutchie's platform presents a prime opportunity for us to help companies take advantage of the everyday activity taking place within their e-commerce store to retarget and find new customers, while tying it back to ROAS. Ultimately, identifying and developing marketing strategies based on purchases and purchase intent leads to a major increase in marketing efficiencies and transparency, driving measurable results that are directly tied to sales."

Dutchie processes 10 percent of all legal cannabis sales worldwide, and powers 25 percent of all legal dispensaries across 30 markets and 301 cities in the United States and Canada. With this level of reach, Surfside's data will help thousands of cannabis companies better understand their customer's shopping behaviors in their efforts to build a loyal customer base, drive customer acquisition, and ultimately increase revenue.

"We're excited about bringing additional value to our customers through Surfside's platform, which is sure to help brands across the cannabis industry boost sales by coupling marketing technology with Dutchie's e-commerce tools," said Ross Lipson, CEO & Cofounder at Dutchie. "Our company has seen the value of successful marketing efforts firsthand, and we hope this partnership will not only drive growth for our customers, but increase the breadth of cannabis consumers overall."

To learn more about Surfside, please visit www.surfside.io . To learn more about Dutchie, visit www.dutchie.com .

About Surfside

Since its inception, Surfside has been on a mission to build an ecosystem of products that make customer acquisition smarter, faster and more engaging for modern brands. By combining a single customer view with advanced audience modeling, media activation, and cross-channel measurement, Surfside empowers clients to find and attract qualified consumers through monetization of their digital and offline audiences.

About Dutchie

Based in Bend, Oregon, Dutchie is the cannabis industry's leading and fastest-growing e-commerce provider, powering online ordering for the top dispensaries throughout the United States and Canada. Today, it powers 33 percent of all cannabis sales in the U.S. and hosts more than 25 percent of all cannabis dispensaries nationwide. Dutchie is a product- and design-focused company that has created a best-in-class experience for cannabis dispensaries and shoppers. Since its inception in 2017, Dutchie has experienced significant growth. The company has raised a total of $53M in funding to date. To learn more, visit www.dutchie.com .

Media Contact:

Carrie Booze

North 6th Agency for Surfside

[email protected]

(212) 334-9753, ext. 142

Jess Montejano

Riff City Strategies for Dutchie

[email protected]

(415) 592-4441

SOURCE Surfside Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.surfside.io

