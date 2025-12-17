Surfside Expands Commerce Media Solution to Include In-Store Inventory, Bringing the Power of Personalized Retail Media to the Brick-and-Mortar Retail Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfside, a leading retail media and omnichannel advertising platform, has expanded its Commerce Media solution to include in-store inventory, enabling brands and retailers to activate precision-targeted, data-driven retail media campaigns across digital menus, ordering kiosks, and point-of-sale systems, in addition to the ecommerce storefronts already supported by the platform.

This expansion not only gives brands new ways to influence high-intent shoppers at the point of purchase, but also creates a valuable revenue stream for retailers by monetizing in-store displays, often offsetting or fully covering set-up and operational costs.

Key Capabilities of Surfside's In-Store Retail Media Solution Include:

Personalized Messaging – Reach high-intent shoppers with relevant messaging based on past purchase behaviors.

– Reach high-intent shoppers with relevant messaging based on past purchase behaviors. Connected Omnichannel Experience – Synchronize messaging and deliver a seamless digital experience across in-store, onsite, and offsite campaigns.

– Synchronize messaging and deliver a seamless digital experience across in-store, onsite, and offsite campaigns. Closed-Loop Measurement – Track the direct impact of in-store ad impressions on in-store sales using verified purchase data.

– Track the direct impact of in-store ad impressions on in-store sales using verified purchase data. Dynamic Creative Optimization – Automatically adjust messaging and delivery in real-time based on factors like product availability, time of day, and local promotions.

– Automatically adjust messaging and delivery in real-time based on factors like product availability, time of day, and local promotions. Nationwide Scale – Activate thousands of screens across multiple retail locations without the typical friction of traditional in-store activations.

The addition of in-store screens builds on industry data showing how powerful the brick-and-mortar environment is in shaping purchase decisions. In-store merchandising can increase product sales by up to 19%, while omnichannel retail media campaigns that integrate in-store activations deliver 1.5-2x higher ROI than online-only efforts.

"Through Surfside, we've empowered our retailers to unlock new value from in-store screens. This solution not only creates an additional revenue stream, helping to offset operating costs for our retailers, but also helps them maximize engagement with consumers at the point of sale," said Matthew Cutone, Founder & CEO at Seed Technology.

Surfside's expanded inventory reinforces its mission to help brands and retailers engage consumers with personalized, performance-driven retail media campaigns that deliver measurable results. In-store screen advertising is now live in 3,000+ brick-and-mortar locations through leading in-store screen and retail technology partners.

To activate in-store retail media, contact Surfside at surfside.io/demo or [email protected] .

About Surfside

Surfside is a technology company providing the infrastructure, APIs, and software that businesses need to build custom ad platforms for personalized commerce, sponsored ads and full funnel media campaigns.

We help retailers unlock new value to personalize, grow, and monetize their customer experiences while empowering brands and advertisers with a new performance channel to reach high-intent consumers when and where they purchase.

