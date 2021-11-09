Surfside Launches the First Cannabis Co-Op Program for Brands and Dispensaries

Surfside's Cannabis Co-Op Program allows brands to activate dispensary-level consumer data for personalized digital media campaigns and seamlessly track sales from 1,000+ dispensaries. Participating dispensaries strengthen their relationship with their brand partners and benefit from the media spend with increased traffic and sales. Surfside has been building The Cannabis Co-Op Program over the last six (6) months and has officially opened up the program to all dispensaries and brands across the US and Canada.

"With our focus on first-party data, The Cannabis Co-Op Program was a logical addition to Surfside's platform," says Jon Lowen, co-founder of Surfside. "The majority of transactions and customer data sits with the retailers, and activating this on behalf of brands leads to the common goal of increased sales driven by better data through closed-loop reporting."

Brands and dispensaries that have started using The Cannabis Co-Op Program have already seen benefits when it comes to return on ad spend, web traffic, and store visitation.

"Surfside's integrations and partnerships give us the confidence that we are targeting the right audience for each of our brands and the ability to visualize the real-world results our ads generate at different dispensaries," says Mark Gordon, Director of Digital Marketing at Flow Kana. "Ultimately, Surfside's Cannabis Co-Op Program drove a 2x return on ad spend for our co-branded campaign in one month alone and we're just getting started."

"Surfside's Cannabis Co-Op Program helped us drive more ecommerce sales and build a better relationship with our brand partners," says Chris Lane, CMO at Airfield Supply Company. "By activating new marketing channels with Surfside, we acquired new customers and got a better understanding of which campaigns and brands perform best."

With the first-ever Cannabis Co-op Program, Surfside continues to lead the way in end-to-end marketing technology by offering innovative consumer data and marketing solutions for custom audiences, media activation, and measurement. Sign up now to become a participating brand or dispensary at: www.surfside.io/cannabis-co-op-program.

ABOUT SURFSIDE

Surfside is an end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, allowing advertisers the ability to better understand, target, and measure how to influence current and future customers. Powered by the only cannabis-focused customer data platform (CDP) with a complete view and opinion on the cannabis consumer, Surfside enables cannabis businesses to find and attract qualified consumers through the monetization of their online and in-store audiences.

