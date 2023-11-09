Surfside Upgrades Commerce Media Technology and Expands to Canada and 10 Additional States

News provided by

Surfside Solutions Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Surfside's Innovative Advertising Solution Now Supports Video, Rich Media, and Interactive Creative Types, as well as Monetization and Unique Ad Units for Dispensary Retail Menus on iFrame Ecommerce Solutions.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfside Solutions Inc. ("Surfside"), a pioneer in the next generation of advertising technology, is proud to announce the significant expansion of its latest product offering, Commerce Media. In response to increasing demand from cannabis brands and retailers, Surfside is taking Commerce Media to the next level by extending its reach to 10 more states within the United States and expanding into the Canadian market.

Commerce Media, which launched out of private beta in July 2023, introduces an innovative advertising channel that seamlessly integrates with a retailer's ecommerce website and/or marketplace, enabling brands to advertise directly to in-market shoppers at the point of purchase.

The key features of Surfside's new platform release for Commerce Media include:

  1. Dutchie and I Heart Jane iFrame Support: The introduction of monetization and unique ad units designed specifically for dispensary retail menus integrated with iFrame ecommerce solutions. This feature empowers retailers to maximize their revenue and offer a unique advertising experience to their customers, across headless, iFrame or other menu types.

  2. Video, Rich Media and Overlay Creative Types: This enhancement enables advertisers and retailers to create engaging, interactive, and visually compelling shopping experiences that resonate with their target audience.

  3. Real-time Dashboard Access: Advertisers and retailers will now have access to real-time dashboards, allowing them to track revenue, sales, and return on ad spend, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Jon Lowen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Surfside, emphasized the importance of adapting to meet customer demands and using technology to drive growth, stating, "This new release extends access to Commerce Media across all menu types and businesses, creating the necessary scale for brands to properly advertise across 100% of their retail footprint, while allowing dispensaries to maintain control of the advertisements and ecommerce experience across their website."

Raymond Abro, COO at JARS Cannabis, shared his positive experience, saying, "Surfside's Commerce Media is leading to growth in both revenue and user engagement, benefiting our website and brand partners. It's a powerful strategy for creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem, where brand advertisements drive additional revenue, which is then reinvested to drive more traffic to our stores and website."

To learn more about Surfside's new offerings or schedule a demo, email [email protected] or visit us at https://www.surfside.io/commerce-media.

ABOUT SURFSIDE

Surfside is a fully connected marketing platform that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, allowing advertisers the ability to better understand, target, and measure how to influence current and future customers. With a mission to empower brands and retailers to connect with their customers through personalized marketing, Surfside's innovative platform offers unique advertising opportunities that drive revenue, improve shopping experiences, and help businesses grow.

Media Contact:

Nicole Baytala
[email protected]

Related Links
https://www.surfside.io

SOURCE Surfside Solutions Inc.

Also from this source

Surfside Pioneers New Era of Cannabis Advertising with State-of-the-Art Commerce Media Technology

Surfside Pioneers New Era of Cannabis Advertising with State-of-the-Art Commerce Media Technology

Surfside Solutions Inc. ("Surfside"), building the next generation of advertising technology to help reach customers with personalized marketing,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.