SurgaColl Partners with Sparta to Deliver High-Quality Tissue Regeneration Products, Improve Accessibility and Time-to-Market

SurgaColl was founded in 2012 as a High Potential Start Up, spun out of the Tissue Engineering Research Group (TERG) at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI). SurgaColl is headquartered in Manchester, England with satellite offices in Dublin, Ireland and the Netherlands. Its two existing products, HydroxyColl and ChondroColl, are collagen-based biomimetic implants used for bone and cartilage tissue regeneration, currently being used to treat patients in a number of EU Clinical Centres. The core IP is built from a suite of common-platform technologies developed by the RCSI. The company recently entered the commercialization stage, which led to rapid internal growth and expansion, and has fueled the need to transition from a certified paper-based quality management system to an integrated and scalable QMS software platform.

According to John Hoare, Quality and Regulatory Affairs Manager at SurgaColl, as the company grew and become geographically dispersed, managing quality on paper was no longer feasible. "We needed a cloud platform that was accessible from anywhere in the World that could be achieved without a heavy investment in IT infrastructure and resources. With TrackWise Digital we can easily manage and maintain records as per regulatory requirements and have access to a single consistent version of our documents across our sites at the same time, ensuring efficient delivery of day-to-day operations." said Hoare.

"Additionally, I found TrackWise Digital to be intuitive and easy-to-use, enabling fast and efficient rollout to employees. Its modular and scalable approach allows us to initially focus on mandatory capabilities like document management, training, quality events and change management, and then, building on the same platform, expand into complaints management and supplier management as our needs dictate," added Hoare.

John also noted TrackWise Digital's powerful reporting capabilities for providing quick and easy access to data, allowing faster identification of trends and outliers, areas for improvement, and making critical business decisions. "Another key differentiator for TrackWise Digital is Sparta's reputation amongst leading life sciences companies as a supplier of high quality customer service. The Sparta Team took the time to come meet with us in-person and understand the specific company needs. At our relatively early stage Sparta clearly demonstrated that we can count on them to be there at crucial moments as we grow," said Hoare.

Dr. Bill Allan, CEO of SurgaColl, also weighed-in on the importance of the Sparta and SurgaColl relationship. "By partnering with Sparta and adopting TrackWise Digital, our team will be able to work more efficiently, and turn our attention toward driving improvements in research and development, and manufacturing. Moreover, our patients will be the true beneficiaries of this partnership, as it will allow us to concentrate on product quality and safety, improving access, and faster time-to-market," said Allan.

About SurgaColl

SurgaColl Technologies Ltd is a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine. A spin out from the RCSI, the company is developing highly innovative Orthobiologics implants designed to regenerate cartilage and bone tissue, improving outcomes and standard of care for patients worldwide. SurgaColl has two products - HydroxyColl is a 'next generation' bone graft substitute and ChondroColl is a bio-mimetic three-layer Cartilage repair implant. Learn more at http://surgacoll.com

About Sparta Systems

Founded in 1994, Sparta Systems is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and more, rely on Sparta. Learn why at www.spartasystems.com

