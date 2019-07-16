Surge Acquires Strategic Land Positions Adjacent to the Thorn Project of Brixton Metals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Exploration Inc. ("the Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: SUR) (OTC: SURJF) (FRA: DJ5C) announces that it has completed a major claim staking program partly adjoining the Thorn Project owned by Brixton Metals Corp. ("Brixton") located in the Sutlahine River area of northwestern British Columbia (northern tip of the "Golden Triangle"). Brixton reported a new drill hole intercept of 1.97 grams per tonne gold equivalent across 554.70 meters including 135.96M of 1.35 g/t Au, 0.31 Cu, 133.62 g/t Ag or 5.00 g/t Aueq including 6M of 3.56% Cu, 3.37 g/t Au, 257.77 g/t Ag.

Surges' staking program acquired an area of 213 sq. km within the regionally important geological and structural trend. A large portion of the new property is adjacent to the Thorn Project with the balance covering prospective open ground containing numerous B.C. Minfile showings with Cu, Ag, Au values adjoining the boundaries of the Golden Bear Mine of Chevron Resources, a 480,000 oz Au past producer.

In Brixton's news release dated July 15, 2019 (Brixton News Release) they reported results from drill hole THN19-150, which was drilled to 829.06 metres depth at the Oban diatreme breccia pipe within the Camp Creek copper corridor. Structural mapping and soil-rock geochemistry at the Chivas zone and relogging of select core from the Glenfiddich zone were also conducted. The objective of the program was to test for porphyry mineralization at depth at the Oban zone and to refine the two porphyry targets, Chivas and Camp Creek, for the next round of drilling.

Once all historical exploration data has been assembled and compiled management will announce a summer evaluation program. The project was acquired 100% for staking costs of approximately $40,000.

Qualified Person

The BC properties technical content of this news release dealing with the Omineca properties and the Hedge Hog property has been reviewed by Bruce Laird, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person within the context of NI 43-101. J.W. Morton P.Geo, Technical Adviser to the Company and a qualified person within the context of NI-43-101 has reviewed the portion of the news release dealing with the technical component of the remainder of the news release.

About Surge Exploration Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

Mineral Mountain Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Omineca Group of 12 claim blocks (see map) which are located in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances.

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Omineca Group claim blocks were at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940's to present day. Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up. However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas. These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a previous commodity price downturn no further work was recorded.

Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region were the nearby Lustdust/Stardust property (Sun Metals Corp. TSXV: SUNM) covering a large, coherent integrated porphyry-skarn-manto, epithermal system; the Kwanika property (Serengeti Resources Inc./POSCO Daewoo TSXV: SIR) a promising advanced stage copper-gold project; the Lorraine property (Teck Resources and Sun Metals) host to a significant coppergold NI 43-101 compliant resource. The Surge tenures are located between the Kemess North project being developed by Centerra Gold's subsidiary Aurico Metals and Centerra Gold's operation Mt Milligan mine.

Ontario Cobalt Properties (Cobalt)

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke Property and the Teledyne Property, located in Cobalt, Ontario Canada.

Hedge Hog Property, (Copper Gold) British Columbia

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest seven mineral tenure covering 2,418 hectares (5,972 acres) located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the historic gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward‐looking. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward‐looking statements.

