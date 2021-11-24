Surge Arrester Market to record USD 585.71 Mn growth | CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, and General Electric Co. emerge as major vendors | Technavio

Buy our full report to know about the growth strategies adopted by major vendors and redefine your business strategies.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing investments in T&D networks and the growing demand for reliable and continuous power supply. But the high cost of installation is hindering the market growth.

The growing automation and digitalization are expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products will negatively impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The surge arrester market report provides complete insights on key vendors including CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The surge arrester market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into polymeric and porcelain.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America .

The market witnessed maximum demand for polymeric surge arresters from end-users in 2020. The segment will continue to remain the largest segment in terms of type over the forecast period. Similarly, Europe will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. Germany and the UK are the key markets for surge arresters in Europe.

Surge Arrester Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 585.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

