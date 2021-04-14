Surge Battery Metals announces OTC Symbol Change to "NILIF" and New Website Launch

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) (OTC: NILIF) (FRA: DJ5C) is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved a change to the Company's stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets. Effective today, the Company's common shares will trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol "NILIF". The current trading symbol is SURJF.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has launched a new corporate website https://surgebatterymetals.com. We are excited about our new website and the information it provides to our shareholders with respect to the Company's business.

The new symbol "NILIF", recent name change, and new website are part of the Company's rebranding initiative which will better reflect the direction of the Company as its focus will be on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Currently the Company has approximately $2,800,000 in its treasury and the Company plans to continue to create shareholder value by searching out strategic projects to add to its portfolio.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

Vancouver Island Caledonia (Poly Metallic) Project, British Columbia

Surge Exploration Inc. has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in seven (7) mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island, the claims are adjacent to the joint venture partnership between Freeport-McMoRan and Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. Under the terms of this joint venture partnership agreement, Freeport-McMoRan can earn up to a 65% with C$24 million in exploration expenditures over seven years. Freeport-McMoRan is currently one of the world's largest copper producers.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greig Reimer, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward–looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward–looking. Forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward–looking statements.

