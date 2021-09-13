Surge Battery Metals CEO Greg Reimer gives Bullish Outlook on the Company and the Metals Market in an Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI), (OTCQB: NILIF), (FRA: DJ5C) announces the availability of a new interview with Greg Reimer, President & CEO of the Company and Stuart Smith of SmallCapVoice.com ("SCV") to discuss the Company's current projects, recent milestones and outlook for the near future.

Surge is an early-stage mining company focused on clean energy battery metals for the electric vehicle market. Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Greg Reimer describes the Company's portfolio of battery metals projects in British Columbia and Nevada.

"We do have three fully funded exploration programs with three separate battery metals, and they're all located in mining friendly jurisdictions where ongoing exploration and development or former battery metal mines are located," Mr. Reimer states.

Mr. Reimer also discusses Surge's management team, along with recent corporate milestones and his outlook for the Company's future.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-surge-battery-metals-nilif/.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 38 mineral claims located in Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island. The claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

British Columbia Nickel Project

Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 Claims

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Nickel Rock Resources to acquire an 80% interest in 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (Hard Nickel 4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (Nickel 100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the Hard Nickel 4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the Nickel 100 claims. The acquisition is subject to final TSXV approval.

For more information, visit the company's website at SurgeBatteryMetals.com

