Surge Energy America Announces the Company's Eleven-Year Anniversary

HOUSTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") today announced the Company celebrated its eleventh anniversary of the Company's founding. Surge Energy was founded in May 2015 and has made a meaningful impact to the energy industry, the Texas economy, and the local community.

Since its inception, the Company has contributed over $12 billion to the Texas economy, including cumulative oil and gas revenues, royalty and working interest payments, and production taxes. Surge Energy has also made a meaningful impact on jobs in Texas. Surge employs approximately 1,000 Texans directly and indirectly through service providers, partners, and vendors.

In total, the Company has produced over 240 million gross operated barrels of oil equivalent which was accomplished through continuous growth due to substantial capital investment of over $7 billion including acquisitions and ongoing development activities.

Additionally, the Company has been a pioneer in freshwater conservation. Beginning in 2017, the Company has been recycling produced water for completion operations which conserves freshwater and reduces operating expenses. In total, the Company has conserved over 7 billion gallons of freshwater.

"We are proud of the meaningful contributions Surge has made to both the Texas economy and the energy industry in our eleven year history," said Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "These achievements are a direct result of the dedication and hard work of the Surge team, and we remain focused on growing the company responsibly and sustainably."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds over 180,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 832-333-2400

SOURCE Surge Energy