Surge Energy America Completes Midland Basin Acquisition

HOUSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announced in the US that it, through its subsidiary, has completed the previously announced acquisition of leasehold interest and producing wells from Grenadier Energy Partners II LLC ("GEP II") in Howard County, TX (the "Transaction"). The aggregate purchase price of the Transaction was approximately $420 million USD.

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 110,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas in 2019. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

