Surge Energy America Publishes 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") today announced the release of the Company's 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report. This is the Company's fourth publicly available report and sixth overall report, providing a comprehensive update on Surge's sustainability goals, relevant operational investments, and environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") initiatives. Additionally, the report provides disclosures in line with the recommendations of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for the Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production industry.

"Since our founding in 2015 we have been committed to being a responsible operator and this report provides our stakeholders with key milestones, information, and progress on our sustainability goals," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "A strong focus has been given to the responsible stewardship of our people, our environment, and the communities we live and work. This report presents a holistic view of this commitment, our progress in 2024, and an outlook of where we intend to improve and develop."

Performance highlights from 2024 included in Surge's 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report:

Achieved zero employee recordable injuries for the fourth consecutive year.

Surpassed 95% recycled water use during Surge completion operations through continued utilization of the Company's produced water recycling facilities. The practice of using recycled produced water for completion operations both conserves fresh water and reduces operating expenses. Since the inception of the water recycling program in 2017, the Company has conserved over 7 billion gallons of water through August 2025.

Elimination of over 408 thousand metric tons of CO 2 e through innovation, operational excellence, and investments in emissions-eliminating infrastructure and operations such as water infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, and the use of dual fuel engines in our completions operations.

e through innovation, operational excellence, and investments in emissions-eliminating infrastructure and operations such as water infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, and the use of dual fuel engines in our completions operations. Decommissioned 37 well sites and plugged and abandoned 56 wells in 2024.

Maintained over 60% compressed natural gas consumption, surpassing our objective to reduce frac fleet diesel use by 50%.

Maintained 45% of variable compensation linked to sustainability performance for all employees for the third consecutive year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 180,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of September 9, 2025. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

